We can likely safely say that it is very unlikely pitchers will ever hit again. Executives from Major League Baseball have threatened to implement the DH in the National League for the next collective bargaining agreement, but with what is going on now it's likely to happen sooner rather than later.

The Braves could be one of the teams in the National League that will benefit from having a designated hitter in the lineup every game.

Marcell Ozuna may be the most perfect candidate. His defense has slipped, and compared to the other four expected outfielders, Ozuna is the worst defensive player of the bunch.

Ender Inciarte is a great defensive player, and while his ability to return to his 200-hit ways is in question he's worth being in the lineup for his glove.

Nick Markakis is getting older, and the Braves may want him to get more time concentrating on his offense. Of course, with Markakis and Inciarte being left-handed hitters, while Adam Duvall and Ozuna are right-handed hitters, the Braves will have plenty of candidates depending on who is pitching.

The Braves could also use whoever is not starting at third base as the designated hitter, so either Austin Riley or Johan Camargo could see time in the lineup, as well.

Ozuna may be the perfect candidate, but the Braves have a bench full of possibilities, which could give them a huge advantage if the DH is part of the 2020 season.

