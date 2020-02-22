BravesCentral
Braves Talk: Snit and Alex provide stability for Braves

Bill Shanks

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today announced the organization has promoted Alex Anthopoulos to president, baseball operations and general manager, while extending the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and his coaching staff through the 2021 season.

The club also extended Anthopoulos’ contract through 2024. Anthopoulos will continue to report directly to Chairman Terry McGuirk.

“I am very pleased that Alex will be leading the Atlanta Braves’ baseball operations for years to come,” McGuirk said. “Since he joined the organization, Alex has continued the winning tradition that Braves fans have come to expect.”

Anthopoulos, 42, served as the club’s executive vice president, general manager after joining the organization on November 13, 2017. Prior to joining the Braves, Anthopoulos worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he served as vice president, baseball operations for two seasons.

Anthopoulos also spent six seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays’ general manager, which culminated in an American League East title in 2015 to snap Toronto’s 22-year postseason drought. Anthopoulos was selected as Sporting News’ MLB Executive of the Year that season. He originally joined Toronto following the 2003 season as a scouting coordinator and earned a promotion to vice president, baseball operations and assistant general manager in 2006 before taking over as GM on October 3, 2009.

Snitker, 64, led the Braves to 97 wins and a National League East title last year, the club’s second division crown in as many seasons. He was also a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year after winning the award in 2018.

“Winning consecutive division titles illustrates the leadership and impact of Brian and his staff,” Anthopoulos said. “We are happy to know they will be leading the Braves through the 2021 season.”

Snitker is entering his 44 season in the organization and his fourth full season as the Braves’ manager. The club named him interim manager on May 17, 2016, before his was formally announced as the manager on October 11, 2016.

Snitker’s staff includes Sal Fasano (catching coach), Rick Kranitz (pitching coach), Marty Reed (bullpen coach), Kevin Seitzer (hitting coach), Ron Washington (third base coach), Walt Weiss (bench coach), Eric Young Sr. (first base/outfield coach), and José Castro (assistant hitting coach).

Bill Shanks