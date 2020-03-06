So far, it’s hard to separate the two players. Camargo is hitting .389 heading into Friday’s game. He’s got a home run and five runs batted in, with seven hits in 18 at bats. Riley is hitting .316, with one home run and three RBI and six hits in 19 at bats.

Coming into camp, the prevailing thought was Camargo would be the leading candidate to win the job and Riley could then go to Triple-A Gwinnett to get more work on hitting the breaking ball. However, with both players doing well, the decision does not look easy right now.

The Braves are likely close to start working on constructing the lineup. Will they want a power bat to hit fifth behind Marcell Ozuna, who by the way has yet to get a hit in 13 at bats this spring? If so, Riley might get more serious consideration to be the starter at third base.

But then what do they do with Camargo, who was not happy when he was relegated to a bench role last year when Josh Donaldson was signed last season?

As long as both Camargo and Riley keep playing well, this will not be an easy decision, and that’s probably the best-case scenario for the Braves.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.