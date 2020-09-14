The Braves (28-19) start the new week in first place by 3.5 games, their biggest lead in the division this season. The Marlins (23-21) are in second place, followed by the Phillies (23-22) at four games back, the Mets (21-26) seven games back and the Nationals (17-28) now 10 games back after losing three of four to Atlanta over the weekend.

Taking the current standings, the Braves would actually play the Phillies in the best-of-three first-round series in Atlanta.

Here are how the first round series would line up:

Dodgers (1) host the Giants (8)

Braves (2) host the Phillies (7)

Cubs (3) host the Cardinals (6)

Padres (4) host the Marlins (5)

This will be a big week for the Braves. Not only do they hope to expand their lead in the division, but they’ll get two pitchers back in the rotation whom they hope will make starts in the postseason.

Cole Hamels is actually set to make his 2020 debut on Wednesday in Baltimore, and then on Friday in New York Max Fried is scheduled to return from the injured list.

Touki Toussaint will start Monday in Baltimore. We’re not certain who will start for the Braves on Tuesday, as it was listed as TBA on Sunday’s press notes. They could go with Bryse Wilson, who gave up only one run in 4.0 innings last Wednesday in the 29-9 game, or they could give Huascuar Ynoa another start even though he’s not done well in his three starts.

Could we see Tucker Davidson come up? Well, he’s on the 40-man roster so it is possible. Some wonder if Mike Foltynewicz could return and make a start, but that seems unlikely. And don’t count on Sean Newcomb making another start. The Braves want him in the bullpen, and he’ll probably be on call if Toussaint does not last long in Monday’s game.

Of course, the offense continues to be the story for the Braves. They lead the Major Leagues with 279 runs this season – 5.94 runs per game.

Adam Duvall’s tremendous month of September continued Sunday as he hit a two-run home run. He’s not hitting .294 (15-51) with nine home runs and 18 RBI this month.

Marcell Ozuna’s September has been pretty good, as well. He’s hitting .400 (22-55) with six home runs and 20 RBI this month.

Freddie Freeman has not slowed down, either. With his two hits and two walks Sunday, Freeman is now hitting .400 (20-50) in September with five home runs, 22 RBI and a .516 OBP.

Travis d’Arnaud is quietly also doing well in September, hitting .340 (16-47) with three home runs and 10 RBI.

In Ozzie Albies’ five games since returning from the injured list, he’s hit .318 (7-22) with two home runs and five RBI.

This number is skewed obviously with the 29 runs in one game, but the Braves have now scored 104 runs in their 13 games in September (8 runs per game), with an 8-5 record.

The Braves finished the season 6-4 against the defending champion Nationals. They are 9-5 against the American League East so farm this season and 19-14 against the NL East.

Atlanta is in Baltimore to start a three-game series with the Orioles (20-26), who have lost five in a row and are coming back down to Earth after lingering around the .500 mark early this season.

One player who will be fun to see is third baseman Rio Ruiz, the former Atlanta infielder who has found a home in Baltimore. Ruiz is hitting .221 with eight home runs and 26 RBI.

This series will be a homecoming of sorts for Nick Markakis and Darren O’Day, two players who played many years in Baltimore. Markakis played nine seasons (2006-2014) with the Orioles, while O’Day was there for seven seasons from 2012 through 2018.

After the Braves play the Orioles, they’ll have a day off Thursday before having a weekend series in New York against the Mets.

The Marlins host the Phillies Monday, the Red Sox Tuesday through Thursday and then the Nationals next weekend before coming to Atlanta for a three-game set next Monday.

After the Phillies finish their series in Miami Monday, they'll go back home to host the Mets for three games Tuesday through Thursday. They they host Toronto for four games next weekend, including a double-header on Friday.

In the last week of the regular season, the Phillies play four in Washington and then three in Tampa Bay.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. You can follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.