Braves Hoping to get Reinforcements, Pitchers Begin Rehab Assignments
The Atlanta Braves announced that two pitchers will begin rehab assignments. Right-handed pitchers Jimmy Herget and Hurston Waldrep will begin their assignment with the FCL Braves in the Florida Complex League.
Herget has been out since early June with a right shoulder inflammation. His last appearance with the Braves was on June 5 in the Braves 9-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
In five appearances this season, Herget has a 3.68 ERA and six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
The Braves claimed the 30-year-old righty off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels back in May. Herget has pitched primarily in Triple-A this season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 16 appearances split between the Salt Lake City Bees and the Gwinnett Stripers.
Waldrep has been out since mid-June with right elbow inflammation. The Braves No.2 prospect had made his Major League debut just a week before his injury. He made two starts for the Braves and struggled greatly in both of them.
In seven total innings pitched, he allowed 13 earned runs (16.71 ERA) on nine hits while walking eight.
In 10 Minor League starts this season, nine with Double-A Mississippi and one with Triple-A Gwinnett, Waldrep has a 3.42 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
The Georgia native was a first-round pick for the Braves (24th overall) just over a year ago out of the University of Florida.
With the latest whirlwind of injuries facing the Braves, they get two guys back on the mound working their way back. There is no timetable for their returns, but we can expect them to work their way up through a few levels of the minor leagues.