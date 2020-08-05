BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Sean Newcomb to start for Braves Wednesday against Toronto

Bill Shanks

This is simple, really. There is no Mike Soroka, no Mike Foltynewicz, no Felix Hernandez and for now no Cole Hamels.

The Braves have to go with what they have, and the pitchers they have really have to do better for them to survive this purge on the starting rotation.

Sean Newcomb must do better. He's the one who wanted to be back in the rotation, and he must show he's worth keeping there. 

Newcomb gave up only one run on three hits in 3.1 innings in his first start against the Mets. Then last weekend, when the Mets were in Atlanta, Newcomb gave up six runs on six hits in 4.1 innings.

Right now, Newcomb is behind Max Fried in the rotation. He's the one who wanted to be a starting pitcher again. He convinced the Braves to give him another chance in the rotation.

And now, when they need him the most, Newcomb has his chance to shine as a starting pitcher.

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos will look for help in the rotation, but he does not expect that help to be immediate.

“Even before last (Monday) night, even at the end of camp, we were still engaging teams in trade discussions," Anthopoulos said Tuesday in addressing the season-ending injury to Soroka. "I’m not necessarily optimistic that any comes to fruition anytime soon.”

So, Newcomb must do well. They need him. He gets his third chance Wednesday night when the 8-4 Braves host the 3-5 Blue Jays starting at 7:10 pm ET.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Max Fried talks about his win over Toronto

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried pitched six strong innings to get the win over the Toronto Blue Jays

Bill Shanks

Braves beat the Blue Jays 10-1 Tuesday in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves got a great performance from starter Max Fried to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers talks about Max Fried's performance against Toronto

Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers talks about his home run and the performance of starting pitcher Max Fried

Bill Shanks

Bryse Wilson likely first in line to get a chance in Atlanta's rotation

The Atlanta Braves will look at the young pitchers, like Bryse Wilson, to help replace Mike Soroka in the starting rotation

Bill Shanks

Max Fried previews his start Tuesday versus Toronto

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried discusses his Tuesday start against Toronto

Bill Shanks

Braves star Freddie Freeman reacts to Mike Soroka injury

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman discusses the season-ending loss of right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka

Bill Shanks

Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka tears right Achilles tendon

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Mike Soroka has a torn right Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Could the Braves look at Jeff Samardjiza of the Giants to help replace Mike Soroka?

The Atlanta Braves will likely be in the market for a starting pitcher after the injury to Mike Soroka

Bill Shanks

Braves RHP Mike Soroka Leaves Game With Lower Leg Injury

The Atlanta Braves are holding their breath as ace pitcher Mike Soroka has a lower leg injury

Bill Shanks

Braves go for the sweep against the Mets

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves need for a third starter

Bill Shanks