Braves rumored to be interested in Cleveland's Mike Clevinger

Bill Shanks

Rumors are circulating the Braves may be in on the bidding for Cleveland starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.

The Padres, Yankees and White Sox are the other three teams who have been mentioned most in connection with Clevinger. Jon Morosi from MLB Network reported the Indians have asked the Braves for prospect Drew Waters in the trade discussions.

The Braves may have to give up Waters and catching prospect William Contreras in a deal for Clevinger.

With the Braves getting Tommy Milone Sunday morning from the Orioles, and then Milone lasting only 2.1 innings in his start Sunday night in Philadelphia, the Braves need another starter before Monday’s 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Clevinger would fit the bill to join Max Fried at the top of the Braves rotation.

Clevinger is 1-1 this season in four starts with a 3.18 ERA. He has allowed eight runs on 20 hits in 22.2 innings, with 11 walks and 21 strikeouts. The Indians placed Clevinger on the restricted list earlier in August after he broke COVID protocols and went out while the team was in Chicago.

In his last start after being out three weeks, Clevinger pitched six innings and gave up two runs on eight hits, with one walk and six strikeouts.

The 29-year old Clevinger is under control for two more seasons. The Braves would be getting him for his 30-year old and 31-year old seasons.

Mike Clevinger - 4
Could Mike Clevinger be on his way to Atlanta?

In the last three-plus seasons, from 2017 through this year, Clevinger has a 2.97 ERA in 84 games (78 starts). He’s allowed 372 hits in 470.1 innings, with 175 walks and 534 strikeouts.

Last season, Clevinger was 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts, with 96 hits allowed in 126.0 innings, with 37 walks and 169 strikeouts. Two years ago, in 32 starts, Clevinger was 13-8 with a 3.02 ERA, 164 hits in 200.0 innings, 67 walks and 207 strikeouts.

