WATCH: Braves Jurickson Profar Homers in First Game Back From Suspension
Jurickson Profar provided a boost to the lineup out of the gate in his return from his 80-game suspension. Leading off the bottom of the seventh, he belted a solo home run down the right field line to give the Atlanta Braves an 8-2 lead over the Los Angeles Angels.
It just about hugged the foul pole, but he hit it high, and that ball had the distance.
At the time of his home run, Profar is 2-for-4 in the game with the RBI and two runs scored. He was driven in by Sean Murphy's three-run blast in the bottom of the sixth. His two-out single bought the Braves time to get a rally going that brought in seven runs that inning. Great start to his return.
He finished his 13-game stint with Triple-A Gwinnett batting .333 with a .990 OPS, three home runs, six total base hits and nine RBIs. It was a promising stint that included a strong finish in his final games. He batted .375 with a .687 slugging over his last five games.
In his first game back, that production is translating.
Profar is in his first game back from serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.