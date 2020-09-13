Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright had pitched in 16 major league games. He had made nine starts. He had not done very well overall, giving up 39 runs in 44.2 innings. That's why he was 0-7 in his MLB career.

On Sunday, Wright outpitched one of baseball's best pitchers. Wright went six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Washington's Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young award winner, gave up six runs in 5.1 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Wright pitched better than Scherzer. He won. Finally.

The Braves gave Wright run support as Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies both hit two-run home runs. Then the Braves bullpen also supported Wright with three scoreless innings to shut the Nationals' chances of tying the game out.

The Braves, and particularly manager Brian Snitker, believe in Wright. They think he can be a huge part of the future Braves rotation. That might not be said for Touki Toussaint or Bryse Wilson, two other young pitchers who have struggled after numerous chances.

But Wright, especially being the fifth overall pick in the draft three years ago, has the stuff to be a top starting pitcher. Sunday he used his fastball effectively and did not fall in love with his slider. That gave him success against a tough Washington lineup.

