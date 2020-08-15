SI.com
Braves starting rotation sinking fast

Bill Shanks

In the first six games pitched by the Braves starting pitchers after the injury to Mike Soroka, they allowed 11 runs on 24 hits in 30.2 innings, with eight walks and 26 strikeouts. That's an ERA of 3.24.

But in the last four games, the Braves starting pitchers have allowed 18 runs on 16 hits in 9.1 innings, with 12walks and five strikeouts. That's an ERA of 17.42.

The Braves have one dependable starting pitcher - Max Fried. He pitches Saturday night, and it's unfair to expect him to be perfect every time out. But the Braves need him to at least go more than four innings, which is something the rest of the starting pitchers can't do.

In 11 of the 21 games the Braves have played, the starting pitchers have not gone more than 4.0 innings. 

The Braves aren't certain who will pitch on Sunday, and if Touki Toussaint pitches Monday, the Braves will need someone else to start the game on Tuesday.

GM Alex Anthopoulos is certainly trying to make a trade, but this is going to be difficult. Every team in contention is likely also looking for a starting pitcher, and there are a lot of teams that will believe they still have a chance with so many teams making the postseason this yeasr.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

