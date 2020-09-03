The Braves are off Thursday after going 4-2 on the road trip. They start a four-game series Friday with the Washington Nationals. A double-header starts the series starting at 4:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park.

Atlanta is 22-14 and leads the NL East by three games over Philadelphia (17-14). Miami (16-16) is four games back. New York (16-21) is 6.5 games behind the Braves, while the Nationals have lost five in a row and are now nine games out of first place.

Today, Washington will play at Philadelphia and the Mets host the Yankees in a makeup game. Friday, Miami will be at Tampa Bay to play the red-hot Rays, while the Phillies play the Mets in New York.

Atlanta's pitching staff has an ERA of 4.30, 12th best in the National League. The rotation ERA is 5.52, fourth-worst in baseball and second-worst in the National League.

With all the home runs the Braves hit in Fenway Park, they are now tied for the sixth-most home runs in baseball with 55. They have the third-highest slugging percentage in baseball at .465 and the fifth-best OPS at .795.

And thanks to Nick Markakis, the Braves have the most doubles in baseball with 79. They also have the fifth-most runs scored in the sport with 192.

Here's a quick thought. The Braves are the fourth in the NL in runs scored behind the three NL West teams. The Padres have 222 runs scored, the Dodgers 213 and the Giants 201. All three of those teams have played 38 games.

Since those NL West teams have scored a lot of runs, are those the teams the Braves hope to avoid in the postseason?

