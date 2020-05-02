Let's be honest. We will likely never see pitchers hit in the game of baseball. It was headed that way, anyway, and with the changes coming to a shortened season, every scenario has the designated hitter being in place for every team.

The only difference remaining in the two leagues was the designated hitter, so it'll soon be just like the National Football League where there will be two leagues (or in the NFL's case two conferences) with no differences.

So, if the Braves are to need a designated hitter moving forward, who will it be? Thankfully, they signed a player over the offseason that will be a perfect candidate.

Marcell Ozuna was once a good defensive outfielder. In fact, he won the Gold Glove award in 2017.

Ozuna had right shoulder surgery in the winter of 2018-2019. He played most of last season with it still not 100 percent. That's why he's no longer looked at as a good defensive outfielder. His arm is just too weak.

When the season begins, the Braves can simply tell Ozuna that he needs to concentrate on hitting. That was probably going to be his future, anyway. Think of Nelson Cruz and how he got better offensively when he no longer had to worry about playing the outfield.

In the last six seasons, from 2014 through 2019, Cruz has averaged 41 home runs and 105 runs batted in. Cruz has played in the outfield in just 207 games in those last six years, getting most of his at bats instead as the designated hitter.

Ozuna's future will likely follow the same road map. He's just no longer a good option defensively in left field. Plus, the Braves have four other outfielders - Ender Inciarte, Ronald Acuna, Jr., Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall - who are all better defensively than Ozuna.

If Ozuna is able to concentrate on his hitter, and at the same time his right shoulder is not bothered by having to throw a lot, his offense could really take off.

Last season, Ozuna hit 29 home runs and drove in 89 runs in 484 at bats. He admitted during the season his shoulder was about 55% right, so who knows how much pain he dealt with returning from the surgery.

Once it's settled the DH will be in place for all 30 teams, there will be a scramble to see which teams already have internal options. I can't imagine many National League teams having a better possibility than the Braves will have in Ozuna.

Sure, they may let one of the two third basemen - Austin Riley or Johan Camargo - get time as the designated hitter in some games. But Ozuna certainly seems like the perfect option once the lineups must include a designated hitter.

