BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Bottom of rotation the biggest concern for Braves heading into 2020 season

Bill Shanks

So, what is the biggest concern for the 2020 Atlanta Braves? Well, after watching the unimpressive performance from Tuesday night, it's obvious that there is one main answer to this question.

1. Mike Foltynewicz
2. Mike Foltynewicz
3. Mike Foltynewicz
4. Mike Foltynewicz
5. Mike Foltynewicz
6. Mike Foltynewicz
7. Mike Foltynewicz
8. Mike Foltynewicz
9. Mike Foltynewicz

10. Mike Foltynewicz
11. Mike Foltynewicz
12. Mike Foltynewicz
13. Mike Foltynewicz
14. Mike Foltynewicz

15. Mike Foltynewicz
16. Mike Foltynewicz
17. Mike Foltynewicz
18. Mike Foltynewicz
19. Mike Foltynewicz

20. Mike Foltynewicz
21. Mike Foltynewicz
22. Mike Foltynewicz
23. Mike Foltynewicz
24. Mike Foltynewicz

25. Mike Foltynewicz
26. Mike Foltynewicz
27. Mike Foltynewicz
28. Mike Foltynewicz
29. Mike Foltynewicz

30. Mike Foltynewicz
31. Mike Foltynewicz
32. Mike Foltynewicz
33. Mike Foltynewicz
34. Mike Foltynewicz

35. Mike Foltynewicz
36. Mike Foltynewicz
37. Mike Foltynewicz
38. Mike Foltynewicz
39. Mike Foltynewicz

40. Mike Foltynewicz
41. Mike Foltynewicz
42. Mike Foltynewicz
43. Mike Foltynewicz
44. Mike Foltynewicz

45. Mike Foltynewicz
46. Mike Foltynewicz
47. Mike Foltynewicz
48. Mike Foltynewicz
49. Mike Foltynewicz

50. Mike Foltynewicz

Sure, you can mention Sean Newcomb. You could mention the health of Cole Hamels. You could mentioni the lineup. You could mention the worry about the bullpen until Will Smith returns from COVID-19. You could worry about the depth.

Don't. Just worry about Mike Foltynewicz. If he does well, look out. If not, the Braves may have some serious issues in the starting rotation.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Wright ready for whatever role the Braves give him for 2020

Kyle Wright talks about how he's ready to be Atlanta's fifth starter in 2020

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the end of summer camp

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the end of summer camp and looks ahead to the start of the season

Bill Shanks

2002 Braves Preview: The Infield

Here is a look at the Atlanta Braves infield for the upcoming season

Bill Shanks

Ben Ingram talks about the Braves as they prepare to start the season

Atlanta Braves radio announcer Ben Ingram talks about the upcoming season

Bill Shanks

Mike Foltynewicz struggled in his last warmup for the 2020 season

Mike Foltynewicz struggled, but the Braves had a great eighth inning and a walk-off home run by newly-signed Matt Adams

Bill Shanks

Braves announcer Jeff Francoeur has COVID-19 virus

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder and current announcer Jeff Francoeur has COVID-19

Bill Shanks

Braves sign right-hander Jhoulys Chacin

The Atlanta Braves are adding another option for the rotation with the addition of Jhoulys Chacin

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud ready to take over as the main catcher for the Braves

Bill Shanks talks about the catchers for the Braves in 2020

Bill Shanks

Braves add Matt Adams as an option for DH

The Atlanta Braves are signing Matt Adams for the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

by

ScottKennedy

Braves manager Brian Snitker believes his rotation will be a plus in 2020

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker says, "I feel really good about where we are going to be Friday"

Bill Shanks