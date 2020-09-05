SI.com
Braves lose 10-9 in game two

Bill Shanks

The Braves again had issues with the starting pitcher, although the offense kept them in the game until the very end. The Nationals won game two of the double-header Friday 10-9 at Truist Park.

Atlanta starter Huascar Ynoa gave up six runs in 2.1 innings, and the Braves bullpen could not stop the bleeding late in the game. Manager Brian Snitker was forced to use Patrick Weigel in his MLB debut in a 8-7 game due to concerns about his bullpen usage. 

Weigel was wild, walking three batters, and gave up two runs on two hits in 0.2 innings. Snitker is getting criticized in some circles for not bringing in Tyler Matzek or Mark Melancon, but he expressed his concerns in his postgame comments about the heavy use of relievers with the shorter starts by the starting pitchers.

Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to put the Braves to within one run, but after Nick Markakis reached on an error Washington reliever Daniel Hudson got three straight outs to end the game with a one-run win for the Nationals.

Will Smith, who gave up another home run in his one inning of work, was the losing pitcher. 

Freddie Freeman hit his first career grand slam in the fourth inning to tie the game at 7-7. Freeman now has an 18-game hit streak, the longest current hit streak in the majors entering Saturday's play.

Max Fried will pitch for Atlanta (23-15) on Saturday. The Braves have a two-game lead on the Phillies in the NL East. Philadelphia has won five in a row. 

