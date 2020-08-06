BravesCentral
Braves lose to Blue Jays 2-1

Bill Shanks

The Toronto Blue Jays got great pitching from former Dodgers lefty Hyun Jin Ryu and held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 at Truist Park.

Ryu went five scoreless innings and allowed only one hit, with three walks and eight strikeouts. The Blue Jays turned it over to the bullpen, which allowed only a solo home run by Adam Duvall in the seventh inning.

Sean Newcomb did okay for the Braves. Just okay. Not horrible. Not great. He allowed two runs on five hits in 4.2 innings, with only one walk and four strikeouts.

The Blue Jays got the winning run in the fifth inning when with two out Bo Bichette hit a line drive to center field and the ball was dropped by Ender Inciarte. They should have ruled it an error, but it was called a hit.

Bichette then stole second and then scored on a single to right by Cavan Biggio.

The Braves, down 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, mounted a threat as Marcell Ozuna walked with one and then Travis d'Arnaud singled to left. But the Blue Jays got a ground ball to third by Duvall who bounced into a 5-3 double play.

Ryu (1-1) got the victory, while Newcomb (0-1) took the loss.

The Braves and Blue Jays close out the series Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET with Touki Toussaint (0-0, 8.10) on the mound against Blue Jays rookie Nate Pearson (0-0, 0.00).

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

