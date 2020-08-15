SI.com
Wright falters again as the Braves lose in Miami

Bill Shanks

For the eleventh time in 21 games, the Atlanta Braves starting pitcher did not pitch more than 4.0 innings. Kyle Wright went only three innings in Miami Friday night, and the Marlins beat the Braves 8-2.

Wright sailed through the first inning getting the Marlins out on four pitches. A double-play wiped out a hit in the second inning, and Wright also dodged a walk. The third inning was like a long national nightmare.

Wright walked four batters, and with a double by Jonathan Villar being the only real damaged caused by the Miami hitters, the Marlins scored only two runs. But when Wright came back out to start the fourth inning, he walked the leadoff man.

And Brian Snitker had seen enough. He pulled Wright for reliever Grant Dayton.

Wright has now walked 16 batters in 15.0 innings in his four starts. His ERA is 7.20.

In that third inning, Wright threw 40 pitches and only 16 were fastballs.

The Braves don't have much of a choice but to leave Wright in the rotation. They have only three starters right now, with Max Fried and Touki Toussaint being the other two. They're not even certain who will start Sunday, and they'll have another game to worry about when they get back to Atlanta and play the Nationals.

Luke Jackson didn't help matters when he gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in two innings.

The Braves got just two runs on six hits off Miami starter Pablo Lopez, who went six strong innings.

Miami played like its hair was on fire, while the Braves played tired and sloppy. It was embarrassing loss. 

Game two of the series is Saturday at 6:05 with Atlanta's best starter, Fried, on the mound. 

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

