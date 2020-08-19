The Braves had a rare off-night from the bullpen and again wasted plenty of opportunities with runners on base to lose to the Nationals 8-5 in game two of the three-game set at Truist Park.

Josh Tomlin started and went four innings for the Braves. He allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and two strikeouts. But the Atlanta bullpen allowed six runs in five innings, 11 hits, three walks and only two strikeouts.

Atlanta squandered too many chances to score, starting in the first inning. They got three straight hits to start the game, including Travis d’Arnaud’s double to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. But with no one out and Freddie Freeman at third and d’Arnaud at second, Washington pitcher Austin Voth got out of the jam with a pop out and then two straight strikeouts.

After Washington had tied the score at one in the top of the second, the Braves loaded the bases with two men out, but Arnaud lined out to Adam Eaton to end the inning with no runs scoring.

The Braves then scored two runs in the third inning on an Austin Riley single to left field. That made the score 3-2. The lead expanded to three runs when Freeman hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

After Tomlin was pulled, Tyler Matzek blew up for the first time this season. He allowed four runs on six hits. That gave Washington a 6-5 lead.

Victor Robles saved the game for Washington. With a runner on and two outs in the fifth inning, Riley drove a ball over the wall, but Robles caught it over the yellow line to steal a home run and an Atlanta lead.

In the seventh inning, the Braves had runners at second and third but Riley few out to Eaton. Atlanta had two more runners on in the eighth inning, but they were stranded, as well.

Washington added insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings and won the game 8-5.

Wander Suero was the winner. He’s 1-0 on the season, while Matzek falls to 2-2.

Ender Inciarte had his best game in a while. Obviously hearing the Cristian Pache is now on the roster and will be aiming for his job, Inciarte was 3-3 to improve his average to .226.

Dansby Swanson had two more hits from the leadoff spot. He’s now 12-33 (.364) as the leadoff hitter.

The Braves are now 14-11 and still lead the Marlins by a game in the NL East. Miami lost to New York for the second night in a row and have now lost four straight games.

Kyle Wright (0-3, 7.20) once again goes for his first MLB win Wednesday. The Nationals (9-12) send Erick Fedde (1-1, 2.55) to the hill. Game time once again is 7:10 p.m. ET.

