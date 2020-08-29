Scott Kingery broke a 4-4 tie with a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Phillies a 7-4 win over the Braves in the first game of the three-game weekend series.

The Braves were robbed in the 11th inning when a replay call of Ender Inciarte stealing second base was not overturned, even though though the TV replays clearly showed Inciarte was safe. If they had correctly overturned the call, the Braves would have had one out with runners at second and third.

The Phillies jumped on Braves starter Robbie Erlin for four runs in four innings and Atlanta turned it over to the bullpen, which was tremendous until Mark Melancon gave up the home run to Kingery in the 11th inning.

Melancon put a two-strike high fastball right in the zone for Kingery, who was hitting only .121. It was a bad pitch, one that Melancon obviously wishes he had back.

Atlanta's pen had pitched six scoreless innings until Melancon came in. Shane Greene was great in the 10th inning when the Phillies had runners at first and third with no one out and Greene got out of the trouble.

Ender Inciarte and Austin Riley had back-to-back home runs off Phillies reliever Adam Morgan to tie the game 4-4 in the 7th inning.

The Braves were 1-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Braves are still two games up on the Marlins, who lost to Tampa Bay Friday night. They have a three-game lead on the Mets and Phillies, who have now won four in a row.

Atlanta sends another fill-in starter, Josh Tomlin, to the hill Saturday in game two of the series. Game time is 1:15.