Dansby Swanson Saturday postgame comments
Bill Shanks
- Here are notes from the Phillies' Media Relations Department
- PHILLIES NOTES
- Phillies starters walked only one batter in a span of 17.0 innings pitched between the fifth inning on Aug. 5 (game 1) and the fifth inning tonight. This season, Phillies starters have walked only nine batters in 42.1 innings (1.91 BB/9.0 IP). Entering play today, only the Chicago Cubs starters had a lower BB/9.0 IP ratio among all major league teams (1.77).
- Philadelphia recorded its first shutout of the season, and first shutout at home since April 26, 2019 vs MIA (each of their final five last season came on the road).
- J.T. Realmuto tied a career-long streak by homering in his third straight game (other: 9/4-6/19). He is leading all National League catchers in home runs, and at the conclusion of today’s game was tied for the major league lead with BOS’ Christian Vazquez and LAA’s Max Stassi (their games had not ended when PHI’s game concluded). Since the start of 2019, the Phillies are 18-2 in games at Citizens Bank Park when Realmuto hits a home run.
- In his last 41 games (since 8/11/19), Realmuto is batting .301 (49-163) with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 32 runs scored and a 1.011 OPS.
- Bryce Harper has reached base safely in eight straight games to start the season and in 21 of his last 22 games (since 9/17/19), batting .320 (24-75) with a 1.064 OPS in that span.
- Per Statcast data, Harper’s diving catch in the fifth inning was rated a four-star catch – he needed to cover 56 feet in 3.7 seconds for a ball that had a catch probability of just 35.0 %.
- Jose Alvarez has a 2.35 ERA (15 ER, 53.2 IP) over his last 62 appearances dating back to April 19, 2019.
BRAVES NOTES
- Atlanta was shut out for the second time this season (other: 7/24 at NYM).
- Adeiny Hechavarria is a career .304 (73-240) hitter in 72 games against the Phillies.