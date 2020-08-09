BravesCentral
Dansby Swanson Saturday postgame comments

Bill Shanks

  • Here are notes from the Phillies' Media Relations Department
  • PHILLIES NOTES 
  • Phillies starters walked only one batter in a span of 17.0 innings pitched between the fifth inning on Aug. 5 (game 1) and the fifth inning tonight. This season, Phillies starters have walked only nine batters in 42.1 innings (1.91 BB/9.0 IP). Entering play today, only the Chicago Cubs starters had a lower BB/9.0 IP ratio among all major league teams (1.77).
  • Philadelphia recorded its first shutout of the season, and first shutout at home since April 26, 2019 vs MIA (each of their final five last season came on the road).
  • J.T. Realmuto tied a career-long streak by homering in his third straight game (other: 9/4-6/19). He is leading all National League catchers in home runs, and at the conclusion of today’s game was tied for the major league lead with BOS’ Christian Vazquez and LAA’s Max Stassi (their games had not ended when PHI’s game concluded). Since the start of 2019, the Phillies are 18-2 in games at Citizens Bank Park when Realmuto hits a home run.
  • In his last 41 games (since 8/11/19), Realmuto is batting .301 (49-163) with 11 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 32 runs scored and a 1.011 OPS.
  • Bryce Harper has reached base safely in eight straight games to start the season and in 21 of his last 22 games (since 9/17/19), batting .320 (24-75) with a 1.064 OPS in that span.
  • Per Statcast data, Harper’s diving catch in the fifth inning was rated a four-star catch – he needed to cover 56 feet in 3.7 seconds for a ball that had a catch probability of just 35.0 %.
  • Jose Alvarez has a 2.35 ERA (15 ER, 53.2 IP) over his last 62 appearances dating back to April 19, 2019.

BRAVES NOTES

  • Atlanta was shut out for the second time this season (other: 7/24 at NYM).
  • Adeiny Hechavarria is a career .304 (73-240) hitter in 72 games against the Phillies.
Braves shut out for the first time since Opening Day in loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Saturday behind two home runs in the fourth inning off Atlanta starter Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his start versus Philadelphia

Braves starter Kyle Wright gave the Braves six innings Saturday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves rained out in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves were rained out Friday and will play a double-header Sunday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves reliever Will Smith ready to get back on the mound

Atlanta Braves reliever Will Smith is back from the COVID-19 virus and is ready to contribute to a great bullpen

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright set to kick off road trip in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves will send Kyle Wright to the mound in Philadelphia Friday to start the nine-game road trip

Bill Shanks

Braves postgame notes after 7-2 homestand

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the Braves Thursday win and the successful 7-2 homestand

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint talks about his performance against Toronto

The Braves needed a great start from Touki Toussaint and got one Thursday against the Blue Jays

Bill Shanks

Nick Markakis talks about his walk-off home run to beat Toronto

The Atlanta Braves got a huge, walk-off home run from Nick Markakis to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint set for second start of the 2020 season

Hear from Atlanta Braves pitcher Touki Toussaint as he prepares for his second start of the season on Thursday night in the series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb must continue to progress for the Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how the Atlanta Braves must be encouraged by the work of Sean Newcomb

Bill Shanks