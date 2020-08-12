The Braves have had two rough games in a row, getting outscored 22-14 with two bad starts from a rotation that needed to continue its good work from last week.

Touki Toussaint allowed a three-run home run to Luke Voit in the first inning and then three more runs in the third inning. Toussaint was able to stick through four innings. He allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

In the last two starts, Atlanta's starting pitchers have allowed 14 runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts. That's an ERA of 23.77.

Bryse Wilson came in struggled. He gave up a long home run to Aaron Judge in the fifth inning. Wilson allowed two runs on one hit but walked four with two strikeouts.

The Braves chipped away for the second night in a row. They were down 13-1 Monday night to the Phillies and scored seven runs in the ninth inning to lose by five. Tuesday they were down 8-0 before scoring three in the sixth inning, one in the seventh and two more in the eighth frame.

Marcell Ozuna pulled the Braves to within three in the sixth inning with a three-run home run, hit fourth of the season.

The Braves were without Ronald Acuna, Jr. in the game as he had a sore left wrist. Manager Brian Snitker announced after the game Acuna will get the wrist examined Wednesday in New York.

Snitker believes Acuna was hurt at some point diving back into a base.

Huascar Ynoa will start for Atlanta Wednesday in what will be another bullpen game. What choice do the Braves have really? Masahiro Tanaka will pitch for the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.