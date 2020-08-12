BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves lose to Yankees 9-6

Bill Shanks

The Braves have had two rough games in a row, getting outscored 22-14 with two bad starts from a rotation that needed to continue its good work from last week.

Touki Toussaint allowed a three-run home run to Luke Voit in the first inning and then three more runs in the third inning. Toussaint was able to stick through four innings. He allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

In the last two starts, Atlanta's starting pitchers have allowed 14 runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts. That's an ERA of 23.77.

Bryse Wilson came in struggled. He gave up a long home run to Aaron Judge in the fifth inning. Wilson allowed two runs on one hit but walked four with two strikeouts.

The Braves chipped away for the second night in a row. They were down 13-1 Monday night to the Phillies and scored seven runs in the ninth inning to lose by five. Tuesday they were down 8-0 before scoring three in the sixth inning, one in the seventh and two more in the eighth frame.

Marcell Ozuna pulled the Braves to within three in the sixth inning with a three-run home run, hit fourth of the season. 

The Braves were without Ronald Acuna, Jr. in the game as he had a sore left wrist. Manager Brian Snitker announced after the game Acuna will get the wrist examined Wednesday in New York.

Snitker believes Acuna was hurt at some point diving back into a base.

Huascar Ynoa will start for Atlanta Wednesday in what will be another bullpen game. What choice do the Braves have really? Masahiro Tanaka will pitch for the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves send Huascar Ynoa to the mound Wednesday in New York

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Yankees Wednesday with Huascar Ynoa on the mound for the second time in four days

Bill Shanks

Toussaint goes only four innings against the Yankees

The Atlanta Braves needed a solid outing from Touki Toussaint, but he was only able to go four innings in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the New York Yankees

Bill Shanks

Bryse Wilson struggles in his return to the Major Leagues

The Braves were hoping for a bit more from Bryse Wilson in his return to the Major Leagues

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - The Braves need Touki Toussaint to step up (again)

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves have lost five starting pitchers since the start of summer camp

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint to start Tuesday against the New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves pitcher Touki Toussaint talks about the Braves moving on to New York to face the Yankees

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb struggles and is them sent down

The Braves split the series in Philadelphia after Sean Newcomb struggles and is demoted after the game

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb starts Monday night as the Braves try to win the series in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks has some thoughts about how the pitching staff is doing surprisingly well since Mike Soroka was injured last Monday night

Bill Shanks

Braves start new week in first place with 11-6 record

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves week ahead with three more games before the first official day off of the season

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman talks about great offensive Sunday for the Braves

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the unbelievable offensive showing Sunday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Max Fried pitches five scoreless innings to continue his great season

The Braves top starter Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings to help Atlanta win game two of the double-header over Philadelphia 8-0

Bill Shanks