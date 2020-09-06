Lead After Five: Atlanta led, 4-3, entering the sixth inning tonight before ultimately losing, 10-4…It marked the first loss this season for Atlanta when leading after five innings…The Braves were 14-0 when leading after five entering play, the most wins without a loss in the majors when doing so.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Leadoff: Drove a 1-2 pitch in the bottom of the first inning out to left-center for his 18 career leadoff home run, establishing a new franchise-record total…Felipe Alou held the previous record with 17 such home runs…Alou led off for Atlanta in 633 games, while tonight marked just Acuña Jr.’s 210 game atop the batting order…Acuña Jr. played his 293 game tonight, and his 18 career leadoff home runs are the most by a player in major league history through his first 300 games...All-time leader Rickey Henderson (81 leadoff homers) had only two through his first 300 games in the majors.

Three Homers: Ronald Acuña Jr, Travis d’Arnaud and Adam Duvall each homered for Atlanta tonight…The Braves have hit at least three home runs in each of their last five games dating to September 1, the longest such streak in franchise history…They had three-or-more homers in four straight games in August, 1998…The Braves became just the ninth team in the live-ball era (since 1920) to have at least three homers in five straight games, and the first to do so since the Dodgers last season…The major league record is six straight games, done by the Baltimore Orioles in May, 1987.

Max Fried: Made his first start of the season against Washington and held the Nationals to five hits and three runs in 5.0 innings of work…He extended his majors-best homerless streak to 63.1 innings, and remains the only qualified starter in the majors to not allow a home run this season…He has yet to allow a home run in nine starts, the longest stretch for an Atlanta pitcher since Mike Minor also had nine straight such starts to open the 2011 season.

Max Fried Pickoffs: Fried picked Victor Robles off first base in the third inning for his fourth pickoff of the season…Fried’s four pickoffs are most in the majors, and he’s needed just 12 pick-off attempts to do so…Since his major league debut on August 8, 2017, Fried’s 14 pickoffs are most in the majors, and he has been successful on 19% (14-for-74) of his attempts…In that same span, all of baseball has picked off 685 runners on 40,813 attempts (0.017%).

Max Fried Team Wins: Atlanta lost tonight for the first time in a game Max Fried started this season…Atlanta had won all nine of Fried’s starts entering play, and he was the only pitcher in the majors to make at least that many starts and have his team win each of them…This run of team wins was the longest to open a season for a Braves pitcher since 2012, when Atlanta won each of Kris Medlen’s first 12 starts

Freddie Freeman Hit Streak: Went 0-for-3 tonight to snap his hitting streak at 18 straight games… He batted .394/.506/.636 during the streak, with 10 extra-base hits and 14 walks…The run was the third longest of his career, trailing just a 20-game streak in 2011 (7/17-8/6) and a career-best 30-game streak in 2016 (8/24-9/28)