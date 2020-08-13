BravesCentral
Braves lose to Yankees 6-3

Bill Shanks

The Braves again had trouble with the starting pitching as spot starter Huascar Ynoa couldn't even get an out in the second inning, and the Yankees beat Atlanta 6-3 in the final game of the two-game set.

Ynoa pitched to four batters in the second inning and could not protect the 2-0 lead given to him by Johan Camargo's two-run home run in the top of the second inning. Ynoa gave up back-to-back home runs to Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier in the bottom of the second. 

After Brett Gardner walked and DJ LeMahieu singled, Ynoa was pulled by Braves manager Brian Snitker in favor of Tyler Matzek. The lefty reliever allowed two more runs on three hits in 2.1 innings, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Josh Tomlin, who had pitched Tuesday night, was next. He allowed two runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, with one walk and three strikeouts. Darren O'Day closed out fifth inning and then the Braves got scoreless frames from Will Smith, A.J. Minter and Shane Greene.

The Braves now have Thursday off, their first official off day since the season started. They were off last Friday with the rain out in Philadelphia, but this will be the first day since opening day the Braves have not had a game scheduled.

Atlanta (11-9) starts a three-game set in Miami against the Marlins Friday night with Kyle Wright (0-2, 6.75) on the mound against Pablo Lopez (1-1, 1.80). 

Manager Brian Snitker announced after the game that Ronald Acuna's wrist is just inflammed and they will let him sit out the series in Miami. They do not believe Acuna needs to go on the injured list.

