Brian Snitker Friday Press Conference

Bill Shanks

Here is a reminder of how the Braves relief pitchers did in the Grapefruit League:

Luke Jackson pitched in five games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up five hits in 5.0 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Mark Melancon pitched in four games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up three hits in 5.0 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Martin pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up one hit in 3.0 innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Darren O’Day pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He allowed one hit in 3.0 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Tyler Matzek, who was not even in camp as a non-roster player but instead on the minor league side, did not give up an earned run in four appearances. He allowed one hit in 4.2 innings, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Philip Pfeifer pitched in seven games and gave up just one earned run on five hits in 7.1 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.23.

Tucker Davidson was solid in five games, posting a 1.42 ERA. He allowed one earned run on five hits in 6.1 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts.

Will Smith had an ERA of 1.69. He allowed just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Chad Sobotka was impressive, with an ERA of 1.93. He allowed one earned run and no hits in 4.2 innings, with four walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Rusin had a 2.08 ERA, with two earned runs allowed on six hits in 8.2 innings, with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Patrick Weigel gave up just two earned runs on five hits in 7.1 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts. His ERA was 2.45.

Josh Tomlin had an ERA of 2.70, with two runs allowed on five hits in 6.2 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Shane Greene struggled a bit, with an ERA of 8.10. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Grant Dayton had an ERA of 11.12, with seven runs allowed in 5.2 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jacob Webb pitched in two games and gave up four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, with no walks and one strikeout.

Braves to play exhibition games against the Marlins

The Braves will take on the Marlins to warm up for the shortened 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker again liked what he saw in the Braves intrasquad game Thursday

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the Braves intrasquad game

Bill Shanks

Braves place Bryce Ball on 60-man player pool

The Atlanta Braves will have lefty power hitter Bryce Ball as an option for the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Braves 2021 regular season schedule again features AL East opponents

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2021 regular season on the road in Philadelphia on April 1 and finish at home against the New York Mets on Sunday, October 3.

Bill Shanks

Max Fried preps for season with intrasquad outing

Max Fried pitches in an intrasquad game for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves DO NOT need to change their name

Bill Shanks has thoughts on what the Braves need to do about the team name. Nothing.

Bill Shanks

Here is a list of each position and who has played what for the Braves

Here is a depth chart of how many games each player for the Atlanta Braves has at the eight positions in the field

Bill Shanks

Should the Atlanta Braves change their name, their logo?

The Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians may change their name. Some may come after the Atlanta Braves to be next. Bill Shanks has the easy, simply answer as to whether it should happen or not.

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker expresses concern for his own health

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about being concerned about his own health during the pandemic

Bill Shanks

Braves announce 2020 60-game regular season schedule

The Atlanta Braves announce their 60-game regular season schedule

Bill Shanks