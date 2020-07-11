Here is a reminder of how the Braves relief pitchers did in the Grapefruit League:

Luke Jackson pitched in five games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up five hits in 5.0 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Mark Melancon pitched in four games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up three hits in 5.0 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Martin pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up one hit in 3.0 innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Darren O’Day pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He allowed one hit in 3.0 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Tyler Matzek, who was not even in camp as a non-roster player but instead on the minor league side, did not give up an earned run in four appearances. He allowed one hit in 4.2 innings, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Philip Pfeifer pitched in seven games and gave up just one earned run on five hits in 7.1 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.23.

Tucker Davidson was solid in five games, posting a 1.42 ERA. He allowed one earned run on five hits in 6.1 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts.

Will Smith had an ERA of 1.69. He allowed just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Chad Sobotka was impressive, with an ERA of 1.93. He allowed one earned run and no hits in 4.2 innings, with four walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Rusin had a 2.08 ERA, with two earned runs allowed on six hits in 8.2 innings, with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Patrick Weigel gave up just two earned runs on five hits in 7.1 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts. His ERA was 2.45.

Josh Tomlin had an ERA of 2.70, with two runs allowed on five hits in 6.2 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Shane Greene struggled a bit, with an ERA of 8.10. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Grant Dayton had an ERA of 11.12, with seven runs allowed in 5.2 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jacob Webb pitched in two games and gave up four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, with no walks and one strikeout.