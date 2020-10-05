BRAVES STARTS VS. MARLINS THIS SEASON

August 14 – Wright L 2-3.0 3 6-1

August 15 – Fried ND 4-6.1 0 3-7

August 16 – Erlin ND 1-4.0 0 0-5

Sept 7 – Anderson ND 2-3.0 1 4-4

Sept 8 – Wright L 7-4.0 5 2-4

Sept 9 – Milone ND 8-3.1 8 2-4

Sept 21 – Ynoa ND 5-3.0 3 1-1

Sept 22 – Wilson W 3-5.0 0 1-7

Sept 23 – Fried ND 3-1.0 2 0-0

Sept 24 – Anderson L 7-5.2 0 0-6

TOTAL 5.17 ERA 42-38.1 22 19-39

BRAVES BULLPEN VS. MARLINS THIS SEASON:

TOTAL 2.27 ERA 46-51.2 13 18-48

Five relievers (Jacob Webb, Mark Melancon, Chris Martin, Darren O’Day and Tyler Matzek) did not give up a run against the Marlins this season

In the 10 games, the Braves ERA vs. Marlins was 3.50. The Braves gave up 35 earned runs on 88 hits in 90.0 innings. They allowed 10 home runs, walked 37 and struck out 87.

BRAVES vs. MARLINS IN 2020 REGULAR SEASON

Ozzie Albies .476 2 6 10-21 .500

Dansby Swanson .429 2 6 15-35 .535

Freddie Freeman .350 2 11 14-40 .447

Adam Duvall .313 5 12 10-32 .389

Marcell Ozuna .289 3 8 11-38 .426

Ronald Acuna .250 1 6 7-28 .400

Nick Markakis .231 0 4 6-28 .259

Travis d’Arnaud .212 2 5 7-33 .257

Austin Riley .167 0 4 5-30 .242

PITCHER W-L ERA G-GS H-IP ER BB-K

Max Fried 0-0 2.45 2-2 7-7.1 2 3-7

Ian Anderson 0-1 1.04 2-2 9-8.2 1 4-10

Kyle Wright 2-2 10.29 2-2 9-7.0 8 8-5

LISTEN to THE BILL SHANKS SHOW after every Braves playoff game on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com.