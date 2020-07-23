BravesCentral
The Braves are done with summer camp. The season starts on Friday in New York against the Mets.

Atlanta lost to Miami 6-2 on Wednesday at an empty Truist Park. Austin Riley hit two long solo home runs to account for the Braves only runs. After the game, manager Brian Snitker said that with Johan Camargo coming back from the hamstring injury, Riley would at least be the starter at third base on opening day.

Kyle Wright pitched 3,2 innings and gave up two runs on four hits, with three walks and three strikeouts. General manager Alex Anthopoulos told Fox Sports South before the game that the fifth starter's job was Wright's to lose. It would appear Wright did enough to get the first crack at the job when the fifth starter's job is up on Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

The Braves will have their roster turned in by noon on Thursday. Anthopoulos might be scouring the waiver wire to see who could be available. Brett Cecil is a name to keep in mind. He pitched for Anthopoulos in Toronto and was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Jhoulys Chacin and Matt Adams, two players added in the last few days, are expected to make the 30-man roster. The Braves will likely place Cole Hamels on the injured list.

