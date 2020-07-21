BravesCentral
Snitker hints at rotation plans for third and fourth spots

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker announced in his own way that Sean Newcomb will start game three of the season Sunday in New York City, while Mike Foltynewicz will then start game four Monday in Tampa Bay.

The decision is partly based on matchups, as the Braves will then have two left-handers face the Mets, with Max Fried scheduled to start game two in New York Saturday.

Snitker is going to be careful with the starting pitchers early in the season, especially with the depth the Braves have with pitchers who could bridge the gap between the rotation and the bullpen.

Josh Tomlin and Touki Toussaint could be huge in these roles.

Snitker believes the starting pitching is going to be the key to this season. With this shortened season, the Braves feel their depth is going to be crucial and a huge factor for them.

"I feel really good about where we are going to be Friday," Snitker said, talking about his rotation and his pitchers.

Also, Snitker talked about third base. He plans to play both Austin Riley and Johan Camargo. Right now, Camargo is behind a bit with a hamstring issue. The Braves will see how he is in a few days before knowing if the can play this weekend in New York. Riley hasn't played in the outfield in summer camp, so the Braves obviously want him to get his time in at third base.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia's ESPN.

