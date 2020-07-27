BravesCentral
Brian Snitker pleased with series win in New York



The Braves 14-run output Sunday was the highest since the club scored a season-high-tying 15 runs at Philadelphia on July 27, 2019

The 17 hits for the Braves were their most since having 17 against the Twins last August 7

This was the fifth time the Braves have scored double-digit runs at Citi Field

The only time the Braves scored more than 14 runs at Citi Field was on August 19, 2009 when they won 15-2

Dansby Swanson was 3-5 with a double, home run, five RBI and two runs scored. He tied his career-hight with five RBI. He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games against the Mets (batting .417 - 15-36).

Ozzie Albies was 3-6 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Albies was 0-9 entering Sunday's game.

Marcell Ozuna hit a home run in his second straight game. He was 2-4 with a double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored and a walk.

William Contreras was 3-5 with three singles in his first MLB start. The brother of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The last time two brothers played on the same day in the big leagues was September 19, 2014 when the Molina brothers - Yadier (St. Louis) and Jose (Tampa Bay) were in the starting lineup.

Austin Riley's bomb of a home run had an exit velocity of 111 MPH and traveled 458 feet.

Jhoulys Chacin got his first win since April 30 of last season and his first win in relief since August 27, 2016 with the Angels against Detroit.

-NOTES FROM THE METS POSTGAME NOTES 

