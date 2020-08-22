Braves vs. Phillies: The Braves beat the Phillies in the first meeting between the clubs in Atlanta this season…Atlanta leads the season series, three games to two…The Braves are 14-6 (.700) against the Phillies at Truist Park since the start of the 2018 season…The Braves dropped the season set to the Phillies last year, 10-9, for just the second time since 2012.

Weather: The game was delayed 60 minutes because of rain…This was the Braves’ first game this season delayed by weather…They have had two postponements due to rain…In 2019, Atlanta had 15 games that were delayed or postponed due to inclement weather, including nine at home.

Aaron Nola: Snapped a 15.1-inning scoreless streak in the bottom of the third when Travis d’Arnaud drove an 0-1 pitch over the center field wall for a two-run home run…Nola allowed four runs, six hits, three walks and two home runs with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings, his shortest career outing…His previous shortest outing was 3.0 innings, done five times, last on May 13, 2019 vs. Milwaukee…In his previous three starts this month, has allowed just two earned runs in 21.0 innings (0.86 ERA) with a 30:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Offense: Was held to just two runs or less for the seventh time this season…Came into play second in the majors in runs per game with one of the lowest strikeout rates and a top 10 walk rate in the majors…Philadelphia drew four walks and struck out eight times tonight.

Bryce Harper: Was not in the Phillies’ starting lineup for the first time this year…Has reached base safely in all 21 games this season, and dating to last year, owns a 24-game on-base streak, the longest active streak in the National League.

Alec Bohm: Playing in his ninth career game, including his first against the Braves and went 0-for-3 with a walk…Thirteen of his 23 total balls in play have been hit with an exit velocity over 95.0 mph including a groundout tonight at 100.2 mph…The third overall pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft is ranked by MLB.com as the Phillies’ No. 1 prospect.

Against Bullpens: The Braves tallied seven runs against Philadelphia’s bullpen tonight…Opposing relievers have a 5.70 ERA (60 ER/94.2 IP) and the Braves have scored 72 of their 135 total runs this season against the opposition’s bullpen…Atlanta has scored 22 runs in 14.2 innings against Philadelphia relievers in four matchups this season.

Travis d’Arnaud: Drove an 0-1 pitch over the center field wall for a two-run homer and his fourth of the season…This was the second time this season d’Arnaud has homered off Nola, and three of his four home runs this season have come against either Nola or Jacob deGrom.

Marcel Ozuna: Hit a solo shot in the third inning and a three-run homer in the fifth for his ninth career multi-homer game, first this season…Finished the night going 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored…Twelve of his 26 hits this season have gone for extra bases, tied with Freddie Freeman for the team lead.

Back-to-back: Travis d’Arnaud and Marcel Ozuna homered in consecutive at-bats in the third inning…This was the first set of back-to-back homers for Atlanta this season, first since September 29, 2019 at New York (NL) when Adeiny Hechavarría and Adam Duvall went deep against Walter Lockett…The Braves had 16 such games last season.

Max Fried: Recorded two outs in the top of the first before allowing three consecutive singles which had exit velocities of 58.9 mph, 62.7 mph and 59.5 mph, resulting in the first run he’s allowed in the first four innings of a game this season…Entering play he was the only pitcher in the majors with at least five starts and zero runs allowed in the first four innings…Opponents are hitting .150 (12-for-80) with five walks and 26 strikeouts against Fried in those innings…Has all four wins of Atlanta starters this season….The Braves are the only team in the majors to have one pitcher record all of its starting rotation wins….In two starts against the Phillies this season is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA (1 ER/10.0 IP)

Freddie Freeman: Scored two runs on the night to give him 818 for his career…That total ties Hank Aaron for fourth most since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966...Only Chipper Jones, Dale Murphy and Andruw Jones have scored more.

Cristian Pache: Made his major league debut and recorded his first hit with a single into right field, finished the night going 1-for-4…He is ranked by MLB.com as the Braves’ No. 1 prospect and baseball’s No. 14 prospect overall, including the fourth-best outfield prospect, behind Chicago-AL’s Luis Robert (No. 2), Los Angeles-AL’s Jo Adell (No. 6) and Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic (No. 12).

First-Inning Runs: Philadelphia used three singles to score a run in the top of the first…Entering play tonight, Atlanta had only allowed opponents to score in the first inning in two games, the lowest total in the majors among teams with as many games played as the Braves…Prior to tonight’s game, Atlanta’s 1.80 ERA in the first inning was tied for the lowest in the majors along with Kansas City and Houston (min. 25 games).