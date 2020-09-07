The Braves and Marlins open a three-game set with today’s game and play the fourth of 10 meetings between the clubs this season...Atlanta and Miami will meet again here at Truist Park on August 21 to start a four-game set to close the season series.

Atlanta won two of three games from Miami during their only previous meeting of the season, and play at Truist Park for the first time...The Braves are 22-6 (.786) versus the Marlins at Truist Park since the facility opened in 2017, including wins in four straight. • The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the singleseason franchise record by one game. • Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012.

Ian Anderson faces the Marlins for the first time in his career, in just his third career game... Today also marks his first daytime start...Is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA (3 ER/12.0 IP) over his first two starts.

José Ureña is set to make his season debut for the Marlins after opening the year on the injured list...In 16 career games against Atlanta, including 13 starts, he is 2-8 with a 6.64 ERA (46 ER/62.1 IP), while Atlanta has hit .285 against him.

FREDDIE SLAMS: 1B Freddie Freeman drove a 1-0 pitch out to center field with the bases loaded in the fourth inning of Game 2 Friday night for his first career grand slam, and did so again the sixth inning of yesterday’s game. • Freeman is just the second player in Atlanta franchise history to hit two grand slams in a single series, and the first to do so in separate games... Tony Cloninger hit slams in both the first and fourth innings on July 3, 1966 at San Francisco. • Freeman’s first slam came in his 105th career plate appearance with the bases loaded…Since he entered the league in 2010, 55 players across baseball had at least 105 plate appearances with the bases loaded and all except Freeman had hit at least one grand slam...Freeman has now homered in two of his last three plate appearances with the bases loaded. • Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 25 games, Freeman has gone 34-for-90 (.378) with 15 extra-base hits (nine doubles, a triple, five home runs), and more walks (19) than strikeouts (13)...He has reached base safely in 54-of-110 (.491) plate appearances in this time. • Freeman went 1-for-4 with a walk yesterday and has now reached base in 22 straight dating to August 11...Only Alex Bregman (40) and Christian Yelich (26) have longer active streaks.

IAN ANDERSON NOTES:



• Makes his third career appearance with today’s start. • Is ranked by MLB.com as Atlanta’s top pitching prospect, and as the Braves’ No. 3 prospect overall...He is rated as the No. 42 prospect in baseball. • Has won each of the first two games of his career, going 2-0 and allowing just three earned runs in 12.0 innings (2.25 ERA) over two starts. • Is the first Braves rookie to start his career 2-0 since Kyle Davies won each of his first two starts in 2005. • Since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966, no Braves pitcher has opened their career by winning three straight starts. • Has never faced Miami, or made a daytime start. • Beat the Yankees in his debut, Augsut 26, and beat Boston in his last start, September 1 ...Became just the second pitcher since 1920 to beat the Yankees and Red Sox in his first two starts. • Became just the 18th pitcher in baseball’s live-ball (since 1920) to start against both the Yankees and Red Sox in their first two games, with the Angels’ Jason Dickson doing so last in 1996. • Of the 17 starters prior to Anderson to face the Yankees and Red Sox in their first two games since 1920, just one had earned the win in both games. • Cleveland’s Luis Tiant beat the Yankees, 3-0 in his debut on July 19, 1964, before beating the Red Sox, 6-1, on July 24. • Atlanta selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft...He was Atlanta’s highest draft selection since 1991, when the Braves took Mike Kelly second overall. • With his debut earlier this season, Anderson became the 18th first-round pick from the 2016 draft to debut, and just the fourth high schoool first-rounder to do so. • The Dodgers’ Gavin Lux (11th overall, Indian Trail (WI) HS), Washington’s Carter Kieboom (28th overall, Walton (GA) HS), and the Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson (33rd overall, Elk Grove (CA) HS) are the only other high school first rounders from 2016 to appear in the majors. • Has pitched this season at Atlanta’s altnerate training site. • Started a intrasquad scrimmage at Truist Park on 8/5 and allowed two hits and two runs with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 innings. • He split the 2019 season between two levels of the Braves minor league system, beginning with Double-A Mississippi before finishing the year with Triple-A Gwinnett. • Combined to go 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA (51 ER/135.2 IP) in 26 starts. • His 172 strikeouts ranked fourth most in all of minor league baseball. • In 80 career minor league games, all of which are starts, he is 17-21 with a 2.91 ERA (122 ER/377.2 IP) and 451 strikeouts.