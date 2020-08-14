SI.com
Braves Talk - August 14

Bill Shanks

Here are some notes from the Braves before they start the series in Miami tonight.

The Braves and Marlins open a three-game set tonight with the first of 10 meetings between the clubs this season...The teams will meet again, September 7-9 and September 21-24, in Atlanta to complete the season set.  

RHP Kyle Wright is set to face the Marlins for the second time in his career...The 6-foot-4, 215- pound native of Huntsville, AL, went a career highsetting 6.0 innings and allowed two runs, earned, to take a no-decision in a 4-2 loss on April 6 of last season at Truist Park...Wright went 6.0 innings in his last start as well, the only other time he has matched his career high in innings pitched.  

RHP Pablo López is winless in five career appearances, all starts, against the Braves, going 0-3 despite a 3.54 ERA (11 ER/28.0 IP)...The Marlins are 0-5 in those five games...They have been shut out twice in his starts, scored one run twice, and scored six in his other start. 

The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the single-season franchise record by one game. 

Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012...The Braves have outscored the Marlins 202-115 over the last two years.  

The Braves played their MLB high-tying 20th game of the season on Wednesday night before enjoying the club’s first scheduled off day of the season yesterday...The Braves are one of seven teams in the majors to play 20 games, including one of five National League teams.  

The Braves are 11-9 (.550) this season, and sit in second place in the National League, one game behind Miami.  

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. has missed the last two games with left wrist inflammation... Manager Brian Snitker announced the outfielder would miss this series with the injury and would be reevaluated on Monday  

