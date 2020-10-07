SI.com
Max Fried looks back on his tough start in game one against the Marlins

Bill Shanks

Max Fried: Made his second career postseason start and allowed six hits and four runs over 4.0 innings, fanning four…The four runs he allowed were more than he surrendered in any of his 11 starts this season, and his most since allowing five on September 15, 2019 at Washington…Three of the four runs scored in the third, his most in any one inning since that start versus Washington last September (also three in the third inning)…Atlanta is 12-1 in Fried’s 13 total starts this season.

Scoreless Streak: Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas homered leading off the second inning for the first run allowed by Braves pitchers this postseason…The run snapped a 23-inning scoreless streak this postseason, and a 29-inning run dating to Game 5 of last year’s NLDS…The 23-inning streak this season was the second-longest single postseason scoreless streak in franchise history, trailing just a 24-inning stretch in the 1991 playoffs…Atlanta’s 29-inning streak in total tied for the third longest in baseball postseason history…Only Baltimore (37 scoreless innings from 1966-’69) and Oakland (30 scoreless innings in 1974) had longer runs.

Game 1: The Braves beat the Marlins, 9-5, to take Game 1 of the best-of-five series…Atlanta has now won back-to-back Game 1s after also beating Cincinnati in the opening game of the Wild Card Series…The win versus the Reds snapped a streak of nine consecutive losses in Game 1 of a postseason series, which dated to 2001…Atlanta is 12-4 in postseason series in which it wins Game 1, with the last loss coming after winning each of the first two games of the 1996 World Series.

