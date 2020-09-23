Max Fried is set for his 11th start of the season...Makes his 50th career start and his 67th career appearance. • His 1.96 ERA on the season is fourth lowest in the majors, and his seven wins are tied for second. • Only Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (1.74 ERA), Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (1.77 ERA) and Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (1.80 ERA) and have been better.

Fried is the first Braves pitcher to win each of his first seven decisions since Oscar Villarreal started 7-0 in relief in 2006, and the first starter to do so since Denny Neagle was 7-0 in 1997. • No Braves pitcher has started 8-0 since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966, and just three have done so since 1900...Ed Brandt (1931), Warren Spahn (1947) and Jim Wilson (1954) each started their seasons with eight straight wins...No Braves pitcher in that span has started 9-0.

Is the only qualified pitcher in the majors to not allow a home run this season. • Fried’s 68.1-inning homerless streak is the longest in the majors, 19.1 innings longer than any other pitcher (Corbin Burnes, 49.0). Fried has opened the season with 10 straight homerless starts, the longest stretch for an Atlanta pitcher since Zane Smith in 1986, who opened the year with 13 straight homerless starts.

If Fried pitches 5.0 innings tonight he will qualify for the ERA title...The last qualifying pitcher to not allow a home run in a season was Slim Harris in 1926, who pitched for Philadelphia (AL) and Boston that season...In the live ball era, only one other pitcher accomplished the feat: Allan Sothoron in 1921...Sothoron spent the season with St. Louis (AL), Boston, and Cleveland, throwing 178.1 total innings.

Fried pitches against the Marlins for the second time this season and the sixth time in his career...Is 0-1 with a 4.62 ERA (13 ER/25.1 IP) over his first five games. • Pitched against them on August 15 and tossed 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while fanning seven...Atlanta won, 2-1.

Fried was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to his start on September 18, and pitched 5.0 one-run innings vs. Washington. • Was placed on the IL September 8, backdated to September 6, and missed 11 games with a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. • Atlanta won each of Fried’s first eight starts this season before losing his last turn, September 5 vs. Washington. • He was the only pitcher in the majors to make at least eight starts this season and have his team win each of them. • Fried’s run of team wins was the longest to open a season for a Braves starter since Atlanta won all 12 of Kris Medlen’s starts in 2012, and was tied for the fifth-longest such streak since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966.

Fried has made seven starts this season in which he went at least 5.0 innings and allowed no more than one run, tied for the most such starts in the majors...CHI’s Yu Darvish and SD’s Dinelson Lamet also have seven. • Fried’s first six such starts came consecutively, July 30 to August 26, and his run of starts allowing one run or fewer in at least 5.0 innings of work was the second-longest such run in franchise history…Kris Medlen did so in seven straight starts in 2012. • Hall-of-Famers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz each went five straight games just once in their Braves careers. • Beat Boston, 6-3, on 8/31. • Fried has never lost an Interleague game in his career, going 7-0 with a 2.18 ERA (10 ER/41.1 IP) in seven starts against the American League…He has beaten Tampa Bay, Toronto, New York and Boston this season. • He is one of just two pitchers since the advent of Interleague Play in 1997 to open their career with at least sevem straight victories against the opposing league, joining just Justin Verlander (7 straight). • Allowed three hits and one run over 6.2 innings, 7/30 vs. TB to earn his first win of the season...The start was the longest outing by a Braves starter this season. • Fried carried a perfect game through 4.2 innings before Mike Brosseau singled up the middle…The perfect game bid was the longest by a Braves starter since Fried himself pitched 5.2 perfect frames on April 4 of last season against the Cubs. • Made his season debut in Atlanta’s second game, 7/25 at NYM, and tossed 5.0 innings of two-run baseball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five • The outing marked the second straight season in which he carried a no-hitter through at least 4.0 innings in his first start...Took a perfect game through 5.2 innings in his first start of 2019, April 4 vs. CHI.