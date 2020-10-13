Max Fried: Made his third career postseason start and held the Dodgers to four hits, two walks and one run over 6.0 innings…He struck out a postseason career-high nine, tying the most by a Braves left-hander in playoff history…Make Hampton fanned nine in Game 2 of the 2003 NLDS, and Steve Avery struck out nine twice (Game 2 of the 1991 NLCS, Game 3 of the 1992 World Series)…RHP John Smoltz is the only Braves pitcher to fan double-digit batters in a playoff game, doing so four times.

ERA: The Atlanta pitching staff has allowed just six earned runs through 58.0 postseason innings, pitching to a 0.93 ERA…Braves starters have a 1.30 ERA (5 ER/34.2 IP), while the bullpen has a 0.39 ERA (1 ER/23.1 IP).

Winning Streak: Atlanta has won all six of its postseason games this season, the longest playoff winning streak for the club since also winning six straight games in 1999 and the longest by the club to ever open a postseason…The Braves’ current playoff winning streak is tied for the second longest in franchise history, and trails just a franchise-most seven consecutive wins in 1995…Just three teams in history have opened a postseason with a longer winning streak, including the 2014 Royals (eight straight), 2007 Rockies (seven) and 1976 Reds (seven).

