MARK MELANCON:

In his second year with Atlanta went 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA (7 ER/22.2 IP) and 11 saves in 23 games this season. • His 11 saves were tied for the third most in the National League...His 205 saves are sixth most among active pitchers. • Converted 11-of-13 save opportunities this season. • Recorded his 200th career save on August 30 to become the 52nd player in MLB history to reach the milestone since it became an official stat in 1969. • Blew his first save of the season on August 22 and his first chance since Atlanta acquired him at the trade deadline last season…Melancon had been 15-for-15 in save chances since that date, the most saves in the majors without a blown opportunity during that span.

SHANE GREENE:

Finished 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA (8 ER/27.2 IP) and nine holds in 28 games during his first full season with Atlanta...The Braves acquired from Detroit in July 2019. • Allowed six earned runs through 5.2 innings (9.53 ERA) over his last seven outings...Had an ERA of 0.82 (2 ER/22.0 IP) in his first 21 appearances this season. • His 28 relief appearances were the second most in the National League, while his nine holds were tied for the fourth most. • Started the season without an earned run allowed in 10 consecutive relief appearances, the best start to a season of his career

