SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Mark Melancon & Shane Greene were solid for Braves in 2020

Bill Shanks

MARK MELANCON:

In his second year with Atlanta went 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA (7 ER/22.2 IP) and 11 saves in 23 games this season. • His 11 saves were tied for the third most in the National League...His 205 saves are sixth most among active pitchers. • Converted 11-of-13 save opportunities this season. • Recorded his 200th career save on August 30 to become the 52nd player in MLB history to reach the milestone since it became an official stat in 1969. • Blew his first save of the season on August 22 and his first chance since Atlanta acquired him at the trade deadline last season…Melancon had been 15-for-15 in save chances since that date, the most saves in the majors without a blown opportunity during that span. 

SHANE GREENE: 

Finished 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA (8 ER/27.2 IP) and nine holds in 28 games during his first full season with Atlanta...The Braves acquired from Detroit in July 2019. • Allowed six earned runs through 5.2 innings (9.53 ERA) over his last seven outings...Had an ERA of 0.82 (2 ER/22.0 IP) in his first 21 appearances this season. • His 28 relief appearances were the second most in the National League, while his nine holds were tied for the fourth most. • Started the season without an earned run allowed in 10 consecutive relief appearances, the best start to a season of his career  

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here are some of the best Atlanta Braves interviews by Bill Shanks on BravesCentral.com in 2020

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show for daily Atlantat Braves coverage weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Braves 2020 Record Breakdown

For more coverage of the Atlanta Braves, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show each weekday at 3:00 on TheSuperStations.com

For the best Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson 2020 Season Recap

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com for more coverage of the Atlanta Braves. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves Marcell Ozuna 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com. Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves Adam Duvall 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud 2020 Season Recap

For more Atlanta Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93.1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

Bill Shanks