Braves' Merrifield Available Off the Bench in Series Finale
Atlanta Braves second baseman Whit Merrifield is out of the lineup again on Thursday night for the series finale against the Colorado Rockies.
However, according to Braves beat writer for The Athletic David O’Brien, Merrifield will be available off the bench after being completely inactive on Wednesday night night. Merrifield could be slotted back into the lineup as soon as Friday for the start of the Blue Jays series.
https://x.com/DOBrienATL/status/1831791668523352068
Merrifield was hit in the head by a pitch on Tuesday night in the seventh inning and had to exit the game. After a CT scan, he came back clear of a concussion but still had some soreness. It was reported that it hurt to put a hat on the day after the injury.
He notably called for changes to the game involving hit by pitches after the game. He talked how pitchers are throwing harder than ever, hitting more batters than ever, and seeing less accountability than ever.
While he’s avoided a serious injury, it could have been much worse. It easily could’ve ended his season.
In 33 games with the Braves this season, Merrifield has batted .248 with a .708 OPS, one home run and three RBIs. He’s also stolen five bases and scored 19 times.
He has only been used off the bench once since he came to Atlanta. He served as a pinch runner in the ninth inning of the first game he played in for the Braves back on July 25. He had played the entirety of every game he played until his injury on Tuesday.
Once he does return to the lineup, the Braves will regain a consistent, everyday player.
The Braves eye a sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m.