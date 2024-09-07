Braves Merrifield Exits Game Due to Injury For Second Time This Week
Atlanta Braves second baseman Whit Merrifield exited Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after fouling a ball off his left foot. He had just returned to the lineup after missing time after taking a hit by pitch to the head.
When looking at the video, it looks like the ball hit the inside of the foot nearly the angle at short range.
You can’t make this up. The dude can’t catch a break this week. For the second time this week, Merrifield is faced with another injury.
Merrifield finished his night 0-for-2 with a walk. Luke Williams has once again come in to fill in for him. He went hitless during his fill-in roll.
This is also his third injury overall since he arrived in Atlanta. Just hours after signing with the team, he hurt his finger while getting work in in the field.
He has somehow managed to embody the ability to come in and fill in for injured players while also being one of those injured players.
If that does not sum up the 2024 Atlanta Braves, nothing can. This team has had some of the worst luck when it comes to health.
You would think he might come back and all they had to do is wait for Albies to be ready to go. However, that is very much not the case.
In 34 games for the Braves, Merrifield is batting .243 with a .701 OPS with one home run and three RBIs.
Should he be out again, Williams will likely cover for him if it’s in the short term. Otherwise, the Braves will need to scramble because it’s already September. They’re in the middle of a playoff push and options will be harder to come by than ever.