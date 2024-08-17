Braves Must Improve Key Area after Offense Falls Flat in LA
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Los Angeles Angels, 3-2, on Friday to open their series. They blew a 2-0 lead to lose yet another one-run game.
It was a weak offensive showing, as they went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach had one rough inning, and the bats weren’t able to over come it.
“Just couldn’t get a hit, you know?” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “When you’re having trouble scoring runs, and we had been other than a couple days ago. You hope somebody gets one and relaxes everyone else. You keep the line going.”
They were able to take advantage of a rally in the top of the fourth inning to plate a couple runs. Catcher Sean Murphy drove in Marcell Ozuna on an RBI single to left field to make it 1-0. Jarred Kelenic plated Matt Olson on a hard chopper to third where no play could be made.
However, other opportunities went to waste.
In the second inning, they had runners on first and second with no outs. A forceout, a strikeout and a groundout came consecutively to leave the inning empty-handed.
Fast-forward to the fifth inning, the Braves loaded the bases with one out. A strikeout and a flyout got the Angels out of a jam. The Braves put runners on in the final three innings of the game as well and couldn’t get anything done.
“We got to get those hits, and we didn’t tonight,” catcher Sean Murphy said after the game.
It’s how you find yourself 13-18 in one-run games this season and once again eight games back from first place in the National League East.
The Braves are now 64-58 and sit a game ahead of the New York Mets for the third wild card in the National League.
The Braves continue their series on Saturday. Chris Sale will take the mound looking to help even the series and build his Cy Young case. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. EST.