Six 2024 Braves Named Among Top 100 Free Agents
Members of the 2024 Atlanta Braves didn’t go unnoticed as they hit the free-agent market. In its recent list of the Top 100 Free Agents, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named six Braves from last season’s team to the list.
Here we’re going to look at each player, their ranking and what they still offer to teams as they seek their next contract.
Max Fried - No. 5
The long-time Braves starter is one of the top free agents this winter. The only starting pitchers ranked ahead of him are Blake Snell (No. 4) and Corbin Burnes (No. 2).
He’s liked as a top free agent despite his injuries. Bleacher Report pointed to Fried being one of the top five starting in bWAR since 2019 as one of the top features they like. The value he brings when healthy outweighs any time missed.
Charlie Morton - No. 44
Until he officially retires, he's going to be considered a top pitching free agent. Morton finished with a 4.19 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 165 1/3 innings pitched.
At almost 41 years old, Morton is still going to give you innings. Reuter called him a middle-of-the-rotation arm. He's more of a solid backend option at this point, at least for the Braves.
It's not guaranteed he returns to Atlanta, but if Morton fully commits to pitching in 2025, then somebody is going to phone him.
Travis d’Anarud - No. 49
The Braves declined the catcher’s $8 million option on Monday as free agency went underway. His services should be sought after by teams.
He’s considered the top catching free agent for 2024-25 followed by Kyle Higashioka. For their All-Free Agency Team included along with their top 100 list, d’Arnaud was named the starting catcher.
Even at 35 years old, he’s seen as someone who still has a lot to offer.
Despite a late-season slump, d’Arnaud bounced back from a below-average 2023 season. He batted .238 with a .739 OPS with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 99 games for the Braves.
A.J. Minter - No. 57
Minter will be hitting the free agent market for the first time this offseason. He battled injuries in 2024, but has mostly been one of the Braves most realiable relievers.
"Southpaw relievers who can miss bats are always at a premium," Reuter Wrote.
Minter had a 2.62 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 39 appearances in 2024. With recent injuries to the bullpen, this could be one of the names that the Braves bring back for 2025.
Gio Urshela - No. 83
Urshela came to the Braves late in the season after third baseman Austin Riley’s season came to an end due to a right-hand fracture.
In total, he hit .250/.286/.316 with 19 doubles, nine home runs and 52 RBI in 461 plate appearances in 2024. However, he was a bit stronger during his time with the Braves, slashing .265/.287/.424.
Bleacher Report likes Urshela for his versatility at multiple positions. He has played multiple games at four different positions in his career and at least 43 games at third base, shortstop and first base. In 2024, he played 110 games at third base, 18 at first base and one at shortstop.
Whit Merrifield - No. 87
Merrifield had a significant down year in 2024 to follow up his all-star season. Like with Urshela, the Braves got more out of Merrifield than his overall season stats give him credit for.
In 42 games since signing with the Braves mid-season, Merrifield slashed .248/348/.336. He was effective at getting on base, but his power was nonexistent. Bleacher Report also liked his speed with 17 stolen bases.
He’ll find his way onto a roster in some way. shape or form in 2025.