SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves notes for game four against Washington

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Nationals finish a weekend series with the fourth of four games tonight... Atlanta and Washington will meet for four more games next weekend to wrap up the season series. • The Nationals have won each of the last two games in the series, and are 3-2 against the Braves this season. • The Braves went 11-8 against the Nationals last year, winning the season set with Washington for the second consecutive season...From 2015-2017, the Braves went 18-39 (.316) against their NL East rival. 

RHP Josh Tomlin has faced Washington just nine times in his career, including a pair of starts, and is 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA (9 ER/17.2 IP) against the Nationals...He started against them on August 18 and allowed six hits and two runs over 4.0 innings...The Nationals beat the Braves, 8-5. • LHP Patrick Corbin faces Atlanta for the first time this season and for the 13th time in his career... In his previous 12 games, including 10 starts, he is 6-2 with a 1.95 ERA (14 ER/64.2 IP) against the Braves. LEAD AFTER FIVE: Atlanta led, 4-3, entering the sixth inning last night before ultimately losing, 10-4. • It marked the first loss this season for Atlanta when leading after five innings…The Braves were 14-0 when leading after five entering play, the most wins without a loss in the majors when doing so. • Braves relievers allowed five ninth-inning runs last night for the first time since also allowing five on April 27 of last season versus Colorado. 

FREDDIE STREAK SNAPPED: 1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-3 last night to snap his hitting streak at 18 straight games… He batted .394/.506/.636 during the streak, with 10 extra-base hits and 14 walks • The run was the third longest of his career, trailing just a 20-game streak in 2011 (7/17-8/6) and a career-best 30-game streak in 2016 (8/24-9/28). • Freeman owns four of the Braves’ eight longest hitting streaks since his debut in 2011. • Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 24 games, Freeman has gone 33-for-86 (.384) with 14 extra-base hits (nine doubles, a triple, four home runs), and more walks (17) than strikeouts (12)...He has reached base safely in 52-of-105 (.495) plate appearances in this time. • His 28 walks on the season are third most in the majors and second most in the NL...Only Carlos Santana (33) and Bryce Harper (29) have more. • Freeman did draw a walk last night, and has reached base in 21 straight games dating to August 11...Only Alex Bregman (40 games) and Christian Yelich (25) have longer active streaks.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves lose 10-4 to Nationals

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Max Fried's ordinary stuff and the loss to Washington

Bill Shanks

Max Fried shows decreased velocity in Saturday's start against Washington

Max Fried says he's not dealing with anything but perhaps some arm fatigue

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin previews his Sunday start versus the Nationals

Josh Tomlin tries to help the Braves get a series split with the Nationals in Sunday's start at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried to the mound Saturday versus Nationals

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried talks about his upcoming start against Washington on Saturday

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna talks about his big day against the Nationals

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna talks about his three home runs in the double-header with the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker talks about Atlanta's loss to Washington 10-9

The Atlanta Braves lost game two of the double-header 10-9 to the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna homers twice in return as Braves beat Nationals 7-1

Atlanta Braves beat Washington Nationals 7-1 in game one of double-header at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Tommy Milone talks about his Atlanta debut against Washington

Atlanta Braves starter Tommy Milone talks about his performance against the Nationals Friday at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos swung and missed at helping rotation

Bill Shanks talks about how the rotation needed help, but the front office failed to act

Bill Shanks

by

RobbieRobinson720

Tommy Milone goes for the Braves in game one against the Nationals

The Atlanta Braves play a double-header Friday against the Washington Nationals. Brian Snitker previewed the series

Bill Shanks