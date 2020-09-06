The Braves and Nationals finish a weekend series with the fourth of four games tonight... Atlanta and Washington will meet for four more games next weekend to wrap up the season series. • The Nationals have won each of the last two games in the series, and are 3-2 against the Braves this season. • The Braves went 11-8 against the Nationals last year, winning the season set with Washington for the second consecutive season...From 2015-2017, the Braves went 18-39 (.316) against their NL East rival.

RHP Josh Tomlin has faced Washington just nine times in his career, including a pair of starts, and is 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA (9 ER/17.2 IP) against the Nationals...He started against them on August 18 and allowed six hits and two runs over 4.0 innings...The Nationals beat the Braves, 8-5. • LHP Patrick Corbin faces Atlanta for the first time this season and for the 13th time in his career... In his previous 12 games, including 10 starts, he is 6-2 with a 1.95 ERA (14 ER/64.2 IP) against the Braves. LEAD AFTER FIVE: Atlanta led, 4-3, entering the sixth inning last night before ultimately losing, 10-4. • It marked the first loss this season for Atlanta when leading after five innings…The Braves were 14-0 when leading after five entering play, the most wins without a loss in the majors when doing so. • Braves relievers allowed five ninth-inning runs last night for the first time since also allowing five on April 27 of last season versus Colorado.

FREDDIE STREAK SNAPPED: 1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-3 last night to snap his hitting streak at 18 straight games… He batted .394/.506/.636 during the streak, with 10 extra-base hits and 14 walks • The run was the third longest of his career, trailing just a 20-game streak in 2011 (7/17-8/6) and a career-best 30-game streak in 2016 (8/24-9/28). • Freeman owns four of the Braves’ eight longest hitting streaks since his debut in 2011. • Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 24 games, Freeman has gone 33-for-86 (.384) with 14 extra-base hits (nine doubles, a triple, four home runs), and more walks (17) than strikeouts (12)...He has reached base safely in 52-of-105 (.495) plate appearances in this time. • His 28 walks on the season are third most in the majors and second most in the NL...Only Carlos Santana (33) and Bryce Harper (29) have more. • Freeman did draw a walk last night, and has reached base in 21 straight games dating to August 11...Only Alex Bregman (40 games) and Christian Yelich (25) have longer active streaks.