The Braves and Nationals open a four-game series with a doubleheader today...Atlanta and Washington will meet for four more games next weekend to wrap up the season series. • The Braves and Nationals split two games, August 17 & 18, before the scheduled third game of that series was postponed due to rain...It will be made up with Game 2 tonight. • The Braves went 11-8 against the Nationals last year, winning the season set with Washington for the second consecutive season...From 2015-2017, the Braves went 18-39 (.316) against their NL East rival.

LHP Tommy Milone is slated to start Game 1 for the Braves...Atlanta acquired Milone from the Baltimore Orioles on August 30 and he is set for his first home start with Atlanta, and his third of the season against the Nationals...He went 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA (3 ER/10.0 IP) against Washington while with Baltimore.

RHP Huascar Ynoa is set for just his third career start and his first against the Nationals...He pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of relief against them on August 17 in his only career appearance versus Washington.

RHP Austin Voth, who will start for the Nationals in Game 1, is 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA (10 ER/20.2 IP) in five career games against Atlanta, including four starts...He pitched against the Braves on August 18 and allowed nine hits and five runs over 4.0 innings in a no-decision.

RHP Wil Crowe will start in Game 2, and make just his second career appearance...Crowe, rated by MLB.com as Washington’s No. 5 prospect, made his major league debut on August 22 with a start against the Marlins, and allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) over 3.2 innings to take the loss.

DOUBLEHEADER: The Braves are set to play their third doubleheader of the season today and are 4-0 in doubleheader games in 2020; they swept two games from Philadelphia at Citizen’s Bank Park on August 9, and took both games from the Yankees here at Truist Park on August 26. • Atlanta ended its last homestand with a doubleheader against New York-AL, and opens this homestand with a pair of games against Washington...Per the Elias Sports Bureau, today marks just the second time since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966 that the club will play doubleheaders in back-to-back home games... Atlanta played two games versus Philadelphia on July 22, 1973, before opening the next homestand with two games against Cincinnati on July 31. • This will be the 346th doubleheader since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966, and the 192nd here in the city...They are 171-174 (.496) overall in doubleheader games, and 103-88 (.539) in such games at home.