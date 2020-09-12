The Braves and Nationals meet tonight to continue a four-game set with the ninth of 10 matchups between the clubs this season... The teams split six games at Truist Park, and this series marks the last meeting between the clubs this season. • The Braves are averaging 7.0 runs a game (56 total) against the Nationals this season, but are allowing 6.50 per game (52 total). • The Braves are looking to win the season set with the Nationals for the third straight year, after they went 11-8 last season and 10-9 in 2018...They need to win tonight and tomorrow afternoon to take the set. • The Braves are 17-13 (.567) over the last three seasons in Washington after going 1-19 here in 2015-2016.

RHP Ian Anderson has never faced Washington... The 6-foot-3 native of Rexford, NY, is set for his fourth career start and his second road turn...He won his first road start, beating Boston with 6.0 innings of two-run ball on September 1.

LHP Patrick Corbin is set to face the Braves for the second consecutive start, after he went 5.1 innings and allowed five runs, earned, in a 10-3 loss on September 6 at Truist Park...The 6-foot3, 210-pound native of Clay, NY, is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA (19 ER/70.0 IP) in 13 career games, 11 starts, against Atlanta.

VS. LHP: The Braves are set to face starter LHP Patrick Corbin tonight, just the eighth left-handed starter the team has played this season...Corbin was the last lefty to start against the Braves, taking a 10-3 loss on September 6. • Overall, the Braves are 5-2 (.714) against lefty starters, tied for the third-best record in the National League...Only Los Angeles (9-3, .750) and Colorado (9-3, .750) are better. • Prior to Corbin, the last lefty to start against the Braves was Miami’s Dan Castano on August 15 at Marlins Park. • The seven games against lefty starters are tied for the second fewest in the majors...Only St. Louis has faced less with five. • The Braves are only hitting .234/.310/.411 against left-handed pitching this season...Against righties the team is hitting .279/.357/.511. • 2B Ozzie Albies has one at-bat hitting against left-handed pitching since returning from a bone bruise that limited his right-handed swing...He is 0-for-10 hitting right-handed this season, but for his career is a .345 (138-for-400) hitter with a .957 OPS against left-handed pitchers. • Since his debut on August 1, 2018, Albies ranks fourth in the majors with his .345 (138-for-400) average against lefties (minimum 200 at-bats).