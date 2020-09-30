For as much as winning the division the third straight year should mean, we all know the Atlanta Braves need to do a little more than that to satisfy a very hungry fan base. It’s been 19 years since this franchise has won a postseason series, so once again the watch is on to do something in October.

The Braves open the postseason Wednesday at noon against the Cincinnati Reds, a team that barely finished above .500 and was third in their division. Don’t let that fool you, however. The Reds are a tough matchup for the NL East champs.

Cincinnati has what the Braves need in the playoffs – a great rotation. They are led by Trevor Bauer, an egomaniac, smart, pitching wizard who will start game one against Atlanta’s Max Fried. This is a great pitching matchup, as long as Fried’s ankle and back issues are not problematic.

Then the Reds will have Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray, two veteran right-handers who are as solid as they come. They’ll face Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright. Anderson has six MLB starts under his belt, while Wright was a dumpster fire until his last three starts of the season (2.37 ERA).

The rotation is a clear advantage for the Reds, but that’s about it. The Braves have the better bullpen, defense, and lineup, and those three areas are not even close.

With the limited days off, it will be interesting to see how Braves manager Brian Snitker uses his bullpen. That’s why it’s so important for the starting pitchers to at least be decent. Don’t drag Snitker out of the dugout early, or the bullpen will be quickly stretched thin.

The Braves have three relievers with closing experience. They could basically make sure, for example, that Shane Greene is set for game two as the closer, saving Mark Melancon for game three if he has to pitch in game one. Then Will Smith could either be used to face someone dangerous like Joey Votto or be used in a save situation.

We all know the slugging Braves lineup will be the key for them to do anything in the playoffs. The Braves have never really had a lineup like this, where every member of the lineup is dangerous. And when it compares to the Reds’ lineup, there is no comparison.

The Braves have two MVP candidates in Freddie Freeman (who should win) and Marcell Ozuna. Atlanta’s lineup will have six players with eight home runs or more. The Braves were first in the National League in on base percentage, slugging percentage, hits, RBI and OPS and second in batting average, runs scored and home runs.

In those same eight categories, the Reds were in the top eight in only one area – home runs, as they hit the 4 most in the NL with 90. They were either 13 or 15 in the NL in five of those categories.

As we’ve watched the Braves starting rotation struggle, we’ve known they are likely going to have to outslug teams to win in October. This is not the time for the offense to slump, but instead it must continue to have those big innings that have been a fireworks show to watch at times this season.

The last time the Braves had an offense this good was 2003, when Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield and Javy Lopez helped the Braves lead the NL in batting average, runs scored and home runs. But in the five-game division series against the Cubs, the Braves scored 15 runs. That can’t happen again, or the Braves will face the same fate.

Kerry Wood and Mark Prior outpitched Russ Ortiz, Mike Hampton, and Greg Maddux. That’s the fear. If Bauer, Castillo and Gray outpitch Fried, Anderson and Wright, can the Braves still win the series? Atlanta’s starters don’t have to be perfect, but they can’t be knocked out in the first four innings every game, either.

Atlanta should win this series, but the black hole that has been the Achilles’ heel for this team this season is the concern. The starting pitchers must do decently, and then hope the offense does what it’s done so well all season.