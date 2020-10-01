SI.com
Ian Anderson can put the Reds away in game two

Bill Shanks

TODAY’S GAME: The Braves and Reds continue their best-of-three National League Wild Card Series today with Game 2 at Truist Park...The teams did not play in regular season this season, and last played in August of 2019 at Truist Park in Atlanta, with the clubs splitting a four-game set. • The Braves won, 1-0, yesterday and have beaten the Reds in all five postseason games between the clubs...The teams met in the playoffs once before, with the Braves sweeping the NLCS in 1995 on their way to a World Series title...The Braves have outscored Cincinnati, 20-5, in the five wins. 

RHP Ian Anderson is set for his first career postseason appearance after making his MLB debut earlier this season...The 6-foot-3 native of Rexford, NY went 1-1 with a 1.23 ERA (2 ER/14.2 IP) in three games here in Atlanta this season. 

RHP Luis Castillo is set for his first career postseason appearance...The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Bani, DR, is 1-1 with 3.86 ERA (6 ER/14.0 IP) in three career games, three starts against the Braves...In his two starts here in Atlanta, Castillo went 4.0 innings in both, allowing 10 hits and seven runs, six earned. 

WIN: Atlanta’s 1-0 walk-off win yesterday was the ninth in the franchise’s postseason history and the first since Game 2 of the 2004 NLDS vs. Houston, when Rafael Furcal hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning to beat the Astros, 4-2…The Braves had never walked off with a 1-0 win in the playoffs prior to yesterday. • The Braves last walked off 1-0 in the regular season on July 5 of last season vs. Miami (McCann single)…The last team to walk off with a 1-0 win in the playoffs was the Oakland A’s in 2013, when they beat the Tigers 1-0 in nine innings in Game 2 of the ALDS courtesy of a single by Stephen Vogt. • Yesterday’s win snapped a string of nine consecutive losses for Atlanta in Game 1 of a postseason series, dating to the 2001 NLDS versus Houston… 

Atlanta is now 16-20 in 36 career Game 1s. • The Braves are 11-4 in postseason series when they win Game 1 and last lost a series after winning the opener in 1996, when they won the first two games of the World Series at Yankee Stadium before dropping the next four. GAME 2: The Braves are set to play their 36th Game 2 of a playoff round today, and they are 25-10 (.714) in these games...They have won nine of their last 10 such games, including last season here in Atlanta. • Overall, the Braves are 12-3 (.800) in Game 2 when winning Game 1. • The Braves are 1-9 in series when they drop Game 2...Their only victory came in the 1996 LCS, when they lost to St. Louis and rebounded to win the series in seven games.  

