Braves vs. Nationals: The Braves and Nationals met tonight for the second time this season…After this series concludes Wednesday, the clubs play two other series, a three-game set in Atlanta from September 4-6 and a four-game set in Washington from September 10-13…The Braves went 11-8 against the World Series Champions last year, including winning 11 of the final 16…Atlanta took the season series for the second consecutive season.

Austin Voth: Allowed a carrer-high matching nine hits and a season high five runs with three walks, three strikeouts and a home run…Prior to tonight’s game he owned a 2.70 ERA (5 ER/16.2 IP) against Atlanta and the Braves were hitting just 1.90 against him.

Juan Soto: Had his seventh multi-hit performance in just his 13 game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored…Soto entered tonight’s game with seven homers in only 12 games, which would rank as the best AB/HR ratio in MLB if he had enough at-bats to qualify….He is 20-for-48 (.417) with four doubles, seven homers, 16 RBI, seven walks and 15 runs scored in 13 games...He has logged a hit in seven consecutive games and he’s hit safely in 11 of the 13 games this season.

Asdrúbal Cabrera: Scored, drove in his 16 run of the season and finished 2-for-4 on the night…Since he joined the Nationals last year on August 6, his 56 RBI are tied for second most in the N.L.

Trea Turner: Since he debuted in 2015, Turner has hit .317 (54-for-170) in Atlanta, with 34 runs scored and 17 stolen bases; both totals are the most by an opponent at Turner Field and Truist Park in that time…Has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, during that span he’s 16-for-43 (.372) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI, five walks, a stolen base and 11 runs scored.

Runners: Through the first two games of the series Atlanta has combined to leave 24 runners on base and go 5-for-26 (.192) with runners in scoring position…Atlanta had runners on base in each of the first eight innings tonight, including the leadoff batter six times.

Runners II: Atlanta went 1-for-4 tonight with a runner on third and less than two outs, and struck out twice in these situations…Atlanta is hitting just .186 with a runner on third and less than two outs on the season, with a major league most 17 strikeouts…The Braves have three hits in their last 14 at-bats in these situations, driving in just four.

Hits and a Loss: The Braves had 14 hits tonight, but fell to Washington, 8-5…The last time Atlanta recorded at least 14 hits and lost the game was July 22, 2018, also against Washington…The Braves went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring postion and left 10 stranded that day.

Dansby Swanson: Scored a pair of runs while going 2-for-5 with a double on the night… Since moving to the leadoff spot on August 11 is hitting .364 (12-for-33) with seven runs scored, three runs driven in, three doubles and a home run in seven games…Has a career batting average of .308 (20-for-65) in the leadoff spot.

Streaks Snapped: Relievers Shane Greene and Mark Melancon each allowed runs tonight, their first of the season…Melancon’s run snapped a scoreless streak of 14.1 innings, the longest in the majors, while Greene’s 10.1-inning scoreless run was 15 longest.

Designated Hitters: Matt Adams went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts and stranded four runners tonight as Atlanta’s designated hitter…Braves DH’s have combined to bat just .178 (16-for-90) on the season.

Ender Inciarte: Tallied a season-most three hits, going 3-for-3 with a walk…The effort was Inciarte’s first three-hit game since 2018, when he went 3-for-5 on September 14 against the Nationals…Inciarte has five hits in his last 12 at-bats over his last three games.

Josh Tomlin: Made just his second start for Atlanta since joining the Braves in 2019 and 146 career start, scatterering six hits, two runs and a walk with two strikeouts through 4.0 fraames…His first and only previous start for Atlanta was on September 25, 2019…He entered the game with a career record of 57-50 with a 4.67 ERA in 145 starts.