Ex-Mets: Ex-Mets players Matt Adams, Travis d’Arnaud, and Adeiny Hechavarría went a combined 6-for-11 with seven RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base…d’Arnaud tied his career high with five RBI, including a bases-clearing double to give Atlanta the lead in the bottom of the eighth…Adams spent this Spring Training with the Mets before signing with Atlanta, d’Arnaud was with New York from 2013 to 2018, and Hechavarría spent part of the 2019 season with the Mets before joining the Braves.

Swanson RBI: Dansby Swanson went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI to give him 11 runs driven in on the season, which ties Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz for most in the majors…Swanson’s 11 RBI are the most by a Braves shortstop through eight games since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966.

Big Innings Batting: Atlanta scored five times in the eighth inning to erase a four-run deficit and take the lead, 11-10…It marked the first time the Braves scored at least five runs in their last at-bat to take the lead since April 20 of last season, when Atlanta scored five times in the top of the ninth to come back and beat the Indians, 8-7, in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Big Innings Pitching: Tonight marked the third time in eight games Atlanta has allowed at least five runs in an inning after New York scored six times in the top of the fifth…Atlanta allowed eight runs in the fourth inning on July 27 at Tampa Bay and five runs in the third inning a day later, July 28.

Home Work: The Braves have won each of their first three home games of the season for the second consecutive year after they also swept the Cubs in a three-game series here to start 2019…Since the start of 2018, Atlanta is 52-25 (.675) against the NL East here at Truist Park...That record is easily best among NL East teams in intradivision games in their home park, with Washington’s 45-30 (.600) mark ranking second

Marcel Ozuna: Singled in the first inning to reach base for the eighth consecutive plate appearance dating to Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay…He popped out in the third inning to snap the streak…Logged three singles, a double and four walks over the run.

Chris Martin: Pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save with Atlanta…The Braves acquired him one year ago yesterday from the Texas Rangers.