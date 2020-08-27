Braves vs. Yankees: The Braves and Yankees met at Truist Park for the first time…This was New York-AL’s first games in Atlanta since August 30, 2015, when the Yankees won 20-6…With the victory in Game 1, the Braves snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Yankees here in Atlanta…New York outscored Atlanta 69-28 during the stretch…Overall following today’s games, the Braves are just 8-20 (.286) against the Yankees at home, including the postseason…New York won all five games here during the 1999 and 1996 World Series.

Return to Play: The Yankees returned to play with today’s doubleheader after a five-day break between games… They last played on Thursday, August 20, against Tampa Bay…New York’s three-game series against the Mets last weekend was postponed, the team had a scheduled off day on Monday and last night’s game here in Atlanta was postponed due to rain.

Cole and Tanaka: New York dropped games started by Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka today…The Yankees went 7-1 in the first eight games started by today’s pitchers, but have dropped four straight games started by the pair.

Chad Green: Allowed a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman to blow his first save since September 20, 2018, a span of 67 games between blown chances…New York had been 9-0 in games in which Green pitched this season.

Losing Streak: With losses in both games of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees have dropped five straight…It is the longest streak for New York since August 1-5, 2018…The Yankees have not lost six straight games since 2017, when they dropped seven in a row that June.

Doubleheader Runs: New York plated a single run in both games of today’s doubleheader, losing both…Today marked the first time New York scored two or fewer combined runs in a doubleheader since September 12, 2014, when it lost 2-1 and 5-0 to the Orioles.

Never Quit with Snit: The Braves rallied from a one-run sixth-inning deficit to win, 2-1, in Game 2 tonight...Freddie Freeman drove a 1-0 pitch out to left for a two-run home run off RHP Chad Green…Tonight marks Atlanta’s 84 win in its final at-bat since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016...That total is the most in the majors in the time frame…Tonight’s last at-bat victory was the Braves’ eighth this season, most in the NL...The Braves led the National League in final at-bat wins in 2016 (19) and 2017 (20), tied for the league lead in 2018 (20) and finished fifth last season (20).

Freddie Freeman: Went 2-for-6 between both games of the doubleheader, and has hit in a season-best 10 straight games…Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 15 games, Freeman has gone 21-for-52 (.404) with 11 extra-base hits (seven doubles, a triple, three home runs), and more walks (11) than strikeouts (7)...Tonight’s go-ahead home run was the 82 of his career.

Max Fried: Gave up a run in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly for the lone run surrendered on the evening…He scattered four hits and the one run over 6.0 innings during tonight’s start to move to 5-0 on the season…The start was his sixth of the season with at least 5.0 innings pitched with one run allowed or less, the most such starts in the majors…All six of those starts have come consecutively, and his run of starts allowing one run or fewer in at least 5.0 innings of work is the second-longest such run in franchise history…Kris Medlen did so in seven straight starts in 2012…Hall-of-Famers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz each went five straight games just once in their Braves careers.

Max Fried Interleague: Fried beat the Yankees, 2-1, tonight and has never lost an Interleague game in his career, going 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA (8 ER/36.1 IP) in six starts against the American League…He is one of just four pitchers since the advent of Interleague Play in 1997 to open their career with at least six straight victories against the opposing league, joining Justin Verlander (7 straight), Corey Kluber (6) and Brett Tomko (6).

Dansby Swanson: Went 1-for-3 in Game 2 of the double header and extended his hitting streak to a career high-tying 11 games…He finished going a combined 2-for-6 on the day with a home run and two runs scored…Swanson is the only player in baseball with multiple hitting streaks of 10 or more games this season after opening the year with hits in 10 straight…He has scored in a career-most eight straight games after scoring in both games today.

Mark Melancon: Threw a scoreless seventh inning for the 199 save of his career…Blew the first save of his Braves career in his last game, but has converted 16-of-17 chances overall since Atlanta acquired him at the trade deadline last season.

At Home: The Braves won Game 1 of the doubleheader, 4-1, before taking the nightcap, 2-1, to sweep the Yankees and improve to 5-0-1 in home sets this season...Atlanta is now 11-3 (.785) at Truist Park this season, the best home record in the National League…The Braves are 12-1-2 over their last 15 series here at Truist Park...The club’s only loss came last September 17-19 to Philadelphia, when the Phillies took two-of-three games.