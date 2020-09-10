The Braves and Nationals meet tonight to open a four-game set with the seventh of 10 matchups between the clubs this season...The teams split the previous six games with each other, all of which came at Truist Park...This will mark the clubs’ final series of the season against one another.

The Braves are averaging 7.0 runs a game (42 total) against the Nationals this season. • The Braves are looking to win the season set with the Nationals for the third straight year, after they went 11-8 last season and 10-9 in 2018. The Braves are 16-12 (.571) over the last three seasons in Washington after going 1-19 here in 2015-2016.

LH Robbie Erlin is 0-3 with a 13.22 ERA (24 ER/16.1 IP) in six career games, three starts, against the Nationals...All three of his losses and 23 of his 24 runs allowed came in his three starts, all of which came here at Nationals Park. • RH Austin Voth is set to face the Braves for the third time this season and for the seventh time in his career...The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Redmond, WA, allowed five runs, earned, in each of his previous two starts against the Braves this season, and for his career, is 0-2 with a 5.33 ERA (15 ER/25.1 IP) against Atlanta.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Braves set a modernera National League record for runs scored in a 29-9 win over Miami...The Braves fell one run shy of the overall modern-era record, set by Texas in a 30-3 win at Baltimore on August 22, 2007. • The Braves became the fourth team in the modern era to score at least 29 runs in a game, and just the second to do so at home...The Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Browns 29-4 on June 8, 1950 at Fenway Park...The only other team to score 29 runs in a game was the 1955 Chicago White Sox, who beat Kansas City, 29-6, on April 23, 1955... The White Sox were then shut out in the next two games. • The Braves overall franchise record for runs scored in a game is 30, set on June 9, 1883, as the Boston Beaneaters in a 30-8 win over the Detroit Wolverines...That Beaneaters club then scored 29 runs in a 29-4 win over the Philadelphia Quakers later that season on June 20...Both of those wins came at home. • The last home team to score more than 29 runs in a game was the Chicago Colts, who beat the Louisville Colonels, 36-7, on June 29, 1897 at the West Side Grounds. • The Braves were shut on Tuesday before their record setting night yesterday...Prior to last night, the most runs a team had scored in the next game following a shutout was 26 by the New York Giants on April 30, 1944 in the first game of a doubleheader vs. Brooklyn...Thanks to Elias for the research.

OF Adam Duvall became the first player in franchise history with multiple three home run games, after hitting a two-run shot in the second, a three-run shot in the fifth, and a grand slam in the seventh last night...He also drove in a franchise recordtying nine runs last night, matching the mark set by RHP Tony Cloninger on July 3, 1966…RBI became an official statistic in 1920. • Prior to Duvall, 24 other Braves had one three-homer game in their career…Duvall also hit three home runs on September 2 of this season at Boston. • OF Marcell Ozuna also has a three-homer game this season, doing so on September 1 at Boston... The only other Braves team with three different three-homer games in a single season was the 1970 club, who had Rico Carty, Mike Lum and Orlando Cepeda accomplish the feat. • The 1986 team was the only other Braves team with multiple three-homer games in a season...Bob Horner had four on July 6, while Ken Griffey hit three on July 22. • Duvall is now hitting .353 with eight home runs, 16 RBI and a 1.147 slugging percentage in nine games this month...He is now two home runs away for the most homers by a Braves player in September...Dale Murphy first set the mark in 1983, before Chipper Jones matched it in 1999. • Since making his 2019 season debut on July 27, Duvall has a 8.7% HR/PA ratio, the best in the major leagues among players with at least as many at-bats as him...Teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. is eighth on that list at 7.3%.

SEVEN HOME RUNS: The Braves hit seven home runs last night, the most by the club since hitting a franchise record-tying eight on May 28, 2006 at Wrigley Field against the Cubs and the most the club has ever hit in a home game. • The club also hit eight on August 30, 1953 at Pittsburgh, and had two other seven homer games on the road (August 3, 1967 at Chicago-NL and July 31, 1954 at Brooklyn). • The Braves have hit 75 home runs this season, third most in the major leagues and eight behind the major league lead of the Los Angeles Dodgers. • The Braves are hitting a home run every 19.56 at-bats this season, which would set a new singleseason franchise record...Last year’s club hit a homer every 22.33 at-bats to set the record. FREDDIE AT TWO: 1B Freddie Freeman hit second in the starting lineup for the 10th time this season, going 3-for-6 with a home run...The Braves are now 8-2 when Freeman hits two, and are averaging 8.9 runs in these 10 games. • Freeman is batting .436 (17-for-39) with a 1.252 OPS when hitting second in the starting lineup.