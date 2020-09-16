The Braves and Orioles meet tonight to finish a three-game series with the third and final game between the clubs this season. • This series marks the first time since 2018 that the clubs have played each other, and the first time since 2015 that Atlanta has visited Camden Yards. • The Orioles have won the last three series between the teams, winning 2-1 in 2012, 3-0 in 2015, and 2-1 in 2018. • Last night’s 5-1 victory was the Braves first win in Baltimore since June 12, 2009...They had lost six straight games here...The Braves starting lineup for that last win here was Nate McLouth (CF), Yunel Escobar (SS), Chipper Jones (DH), Brian McCann (C), Garret Anderson (LF), Barbaro Canizares (1B), Jeff Francoeur (RF), Kelly Johnson (2B), Martin Prado (3B) and RHP Tommy Hanson. • Atlanta has not won a series here since June of 2004 (2-1).

LHP Cole Hamels is set to face the Orioles for the eighth time in his career...The 6-foot-4, 205- pound native of San Diego, CA, is 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA (27 ER/45.0 IP) against the Orioles, including 1-3 with a 7.99 ERA (21 ER/23.2 IP) in four starts here in Baltimore.

LHP Keegan Akin has never faced the Braves...The 6-foot-0, 225-pound native of Alma, MI, went 5.1 shutout innings with eight strikeouts in his lone start here in Baltimore...He earned a no-decision in a 6-1 win over the Yankees in that game on September 5.

RUBBER GAME: The Braves are set to play their fourth rubber game of the season after winning last night’s game, 5-1...The dropped the series opener here, 14-1 on Monday night. • The Braves are 3-0 in rubber games this season... They won a Sunday night game in the opening series against the Mets, before beating the Blue Jays to cap the club’s first homestand this season...They then beat Miami on the road, August 16. • The Braves went 13-3 in rubber games last season, outscoring their opponents 106-61 (+45) in these games...All three of the rubber-game losses last season came on the road. • They have outscored their opponents 22-4 (+18) in their three rubber games this season. VS. LHP: The Braves are set to face starter LHP Keegan Akin tonight, just the ninth left-handed starter the team has played this season...LHP Patrick Corbin was the starter in the last two games in which the Braves faced a lefty starter, and overall, Atlanta is 6-2 in these games. • The Braves’ 6-2 record (.750) in these games is the best record in the National League and trails on Chicago (13-0) and Oakland (9-1) for the major league lead.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his on-base streak to 31 games last night with a three-hit game...His run, which dates to August 11, is the longest streak in the majors this season, and tied for the second-longest stretch of his career. • Freeman had a career-best 46 game stretch in 2016 from August 6-September 28 and then another 31-game run from August 13-September 15, 2014. • Freeman has a .510 on-base percentage over his streak. • He has also hit safely in 28 of his last 29 games, and is batting .413 (45-for-109) during this stretch...He also has the second-longest active hitting streak at 10 games, dating to September 6...He is batting .475 (19-for-40) with a 1.000 slugging percentage and a .563 on-base percentage during this current streak. • Freeman was given a day off from the starting lineup on August 5...Since the next day, he is hitting .403 (54-for-134) with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, 25 walks, 16 strikeouts, a .761 slugging percentage, a .503 on-base percentage (1.264 OPS), and 32 runs scored in 36 games.

HAMELS: The Braves today reinstated LHP Cole Hamels from the 45-day injured list after optioning RHP Jasseel De La Cruz to the club’s alternate training site following last night’s game. • Hamels is set make his Braves debut tonight after signing a one-year deal last offseason. • He is a four-time All-Star and 2008 World Series Champion, and has pitched 14 major league seasons with the Phillies (2006-15), Rangers (2015-18) and Cubs (2018-19)...Is 163-121 in 422 career games, including 421 starts, and has pitched to a 3.42 ERA (1024 ER/2694.2 IP) with 2,558 strikeouts. • He leads all active left-handed pitchers in starts (421) and strikeouts (2,558), ranks third in wins (163), and fifth in ERA (3.42).

DUVALL HOMERS: OF Adam Duvall drove a 0-1 pitch out to left field last night for his NL high-tying 15th home run of the season. • Duvall has hit 10 of his home runs this month, which is one shy of the franchise record for September...Eddie Mathews hit 11 in 1959... Chipper Jones (1999) and Dale Murphy (1983) also hit 10 in September. VS. BULLPENS: The Braves scored three times against the Orioles bullpen last night, and for the season have scored a MLB-most 167 runs against relievers. • They also have a .875 OPS and 42 home runs against bullpens, both tops in the majors. • SS Dansby Swanson is hitting .420 (34-for-81) against relievers, the best average in the majors, while OF Adam Duvall’s 10 home runs against relievers is also the most in the majors.