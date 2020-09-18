The Braves and Mets meet tonight for the opener of a three-game series and for the eighth of 10 games this season...The Braves opened the season here in New York, winning two-of-three games before taking three-of-four in Atlanta, July 31- August 3. • The Braves are 60-44 (.577) at Citi Field since the stadium opened in 2009...That is the third-best record here for any National League team, trailing just the Dodgers (22-12, .647) and the Nationals (66-44, .600). • One win in the next three games would give the Braves the season set with New York (NL) for the third consecutive season...They won 13 of 19 games in 2018 before going 11-8 against their NL East rivals last season. • The Braves also finished the road portion of their schedule last season here in New York...The Mets swept the three-game series.

LHP Max Fried is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA (15 ER/45.0 IP) in 12 career games, seven starts, against the Mets...The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Santa Monica, CA, went 5.0 innings and allowed two hits and two runs, earned, here on July 25 in his only start against the Mets this season...Fried received a no-decision in the 5-3, 10-inning win.

LHP Steven Matz is set for his 15th career game, 15th start, against the Braves...The 6-foot-2, 200- pound native of Stony Brook, NY, has pitched nearly the same game against the Braves over his last four starts against them...He has gone 6.0 innings each time, allowed two hits each time, and given up one run three times and no runs once.

RECENT BRAVES: The Braves dropped their most recent series in Baltimore, scoring a total of seven runs and falling to 4-4-1 in road sets this season. • Despite the offensive slump in Baltimore, the Braves have scored 286 runs this season, tied for the second most in the majors and two off the major league lead of the Dodgers.

The Braves are set to face starter LHP Steven Matz tonight, just the 10th left-handed starter the team has played this season, but the second consecutive...LHP Keegan Akin beat the Braves with 5.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday in Baltimore...Overall, Atlanta is 6-3 in these games.

First baseman Freddie Freeman extended his on-base streak to 32 games on Wednesday with a single and a walk...His run, which dates to August 11, is the longest streak in the majors this season, and the second-longest stretch of his career. • Freeman had a career-best 46 game stretch in 2016 from August 6-September 28. Freeman has a .510 on-base percentage over his streak. • He has also hit safely in 29 of his last 30 games, and is batting .411 (46-for-112) during this stretch. • He also is tied for the current-longest active hitting streak in the majors at 11 games, dating to September 6, with tonight’s opponent Dominic Smith...Freeman is batting .465 (20-for-43) with a .953 slugging percentage and a .558 on-base percentage during this current streak. • Freeman was given a day off from the starting lineup on August 5...Since the next day, he is hitting .401 (55-for-137) with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, 26 walks, 16 strikeouts, a .752 slugging percentage, a .503 on-base percentage (1.255 OPS), and 33 runs scored in 37 games.

SEPTEMBER SLUGGING: The Braves have three of the top five players in slugging percentage this month: No. 2 Freddie Freeman (.836), No. 3 Adam Duvall (.823) and No. 5 Marcell Ozuna (.701)...Ronald Acuña Jr. ranks No. 12 (.617)...As a team, the Braves have hit a MLBhigh 36 home runs this month.

Content from the Atlanta Braves Game Information Notes