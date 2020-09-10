Braves Notes - September 9

The Braves and Marlins complete a three-game set with tonight’s game and play the sixth of 10 meetings between the clubs this season... Atlanta and Miami will meet again here at Truist Park on August 21 to start a four-game set to close the season series. • Despite dropping each of the first two games of this series, the Braves are 22-8 (.733) versus the Marlins at Truist Park since the facility opened in 2017, including wins in four of the last six... Atlanta won two of three games from Miami during their only previous meeting of the season • The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the singleseason franchise record by one game. • Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012.

LH Tommy Milone makes his third start for Atlanta since the club acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles in September...Milone is 1-0 with a 5.91 ERA (14 ER/21.1 IP) in six career games against Miami, including three starts...He has not faced them since the 2018 season. • RH Pablo López is set to face Atlanta for the seventh time in his career, and for the second time this season...He is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA (13 ER/34.0 IP) over his first six starts, including 6.0 innings of two-run baseball in a start versus the Braves on August 14 to earn his only win.

CHASING 1,500: 1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 last night, and now has 1,498 hits during his 11-year major league career. • Just seven players in baseball’s modern era (since 1900) have logged 1,500 hits for the franchise... Hank Aaron (3,600), Chipper Jones (2,726), Eddie Mathews (2,201), Dale Murphy (1,901), Rabbit Maranville (1,696), Andruw Jones (1,683) and Tommy Holmes (1,503) are the only Braves to reach the milestone. • With two more hits, Freeman will become the 26th active player to reach 1,500 hits...LAA’s Albert Pujols leads all active players with 3,226 hits...Since his first full major league season in 2011, Freeman’s 1,494 hits are fourth most in the majors and easily most in the National League (Daniel Murphy, 1,395). • Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 27 games, Freeman has gone 37-for-96 (.385) with 16 extra-base hits (11 doubles, a triple, five home runs), and more walks (21) than strikeouts (13). • Freeman went 2-for-4 yesterday and has now reached base in 24 straight dating to August 11... Only Alex Bregman (41) and Christian Yelich (27) have longer active streaks.

The Braves today reinstated INF Ozzie Albies from the 10-day injured list after optioning INF Johan Camargo to the club’s alternate training site following last night’s game. • Albies was placed on the injured list on August 5 with a bone contusion on his right wrist...He missed 30 games on the IL. • Since his first full major league season in 2018, no other National League second baseman has more hits than Albies...His 363 hits as a second baseman are third most in the majors in that span. • A 2018 NL All-Star, Albies is a career .276/.329/.468 batter in 386 games. • Since Albies’ placement on the injured list, Braves second basemen tallied just 24 hits in 30 games, and batted .214/.235/.366 in his absence.

STARTING PITCHING: Kyle Wright started for Atlanta last night and completed just 4.0 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs to fall to 0-4 on the season. • The outing was the 23rd this season in which a Braves starter completed 4.0 or fewer innings, the most such starts in the National League and second most in the majors. • Only Boston, with 28 such starts, has more. • The 23 such starts are already seventh most by a Braves staff since 2000, and have occurred in just 42 games…The 2014 Braves had just seven starts of 4.0 or fewer innings over 162 games. • When a Braves starter goes at least 5.0 innings, Atlanta is 13-3 (.813), and the club is 8-2 (.800) when getting at least 6.0 innings from its starter. • In games where the starter goes no more than 4.0 innings, Atlanta is just 10-13 (.435).

HOME WORK: Despite dropping the first two games of this series, the Braves are 14-8 (.636) at Truist Park this season and 64-39 (.621) at their home park since the start of last season. • The Braves have lost the first two games of this series to suffer their first series defeat at Truist Park this season. • Atlanta had been 5-0-2 in their first seven home series this season. • This was Atlanta’s first series loss to the Marlins since the final series of the 2017 season, from September 28-October 1 in Miami. • The Braves had not dropped a home series to Miami since September 12-13, 2016, when they dropped two-of-three games at Turner Field. • The Braves have not been swept by the Marlins since September 25-27, 2015 in Miami, and have not been swept in a series here in Atlanta since losing all three at Turner Field, August 31-September 2, 2015.

Tommy Milone makes his third start for Atlanta after the Braves acquired him on September 30. • Makes his ninth start of the season, and the 145th of his career...Is his 183rd career appearance. • Has made a pair of starts for the Braves after Atlanta acquired him, and has an 11.37 ERA (8 ER/6.1 IP) in the two games...The Braves have won both. • In his most recent turn for Atlanta, September 4 vs. Washington, allowed just one run over 4.0 innings in the Braves’ 7-1 win. • Is 1-0 with a 5.91 ERA (14 ER/21.1 IP) in six career games against Miami, including three starts...Has not faced them since the 2018 season. • In his three career starts against Miami, is 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA (8 ER/16.1 IP), and has yet to allow more than three earned runs...His teams have won all three of his starts. • Joined the Braves after opening the season with Baltimore...Went 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA (13 ER/29.1 IP) in six starts for the Orioles, and pitched to a 3.85 FIP. • Prior to joining Atlanta, had pitched into the sixth inning in three of his last four starts...From August 9 until Milone was acquired, a span of 17 games, Atlanta starters pitched into the sixth inning just three times...The Braves 4.1 average innings from their starters was fewest in the N.L. • Milone had walked just four batters on the season before joining the Braves, including just one batter in his last 26.1 innings...Had a 1.23 BB/9.0 IP rate on the season when he was acquired, the fifth-best mark in the majors among pitchers with as many innings as Milone...At the time, Braves starters were walking 4.50 batters per 9.0 innings on the season, the highest rate in the National League. • Has allowed six home runs over his last 17.2 innings, after yielding just one in his first 18.0 innings on the season. • Surrendered 24 home runs in 2019, tying the second-highest total in his career (also allowed 24 in 2012 with Oakland).